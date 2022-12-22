23-year-old soccer player from Palestine killed as militants clash with Israeli soldiers

Ramallah (West Bank): Israeli forces reportedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man early on Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank, claimed Palestinian medical personnels.

As per reports, the clash occurred, when Israeli soldiers entered the Palestinian city of Nablus to accompany Jewish worshippers to a location known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb.

A gunfire ensueed between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers in which Ahmed Daraghmeh was killed.

Amateur videos shot from Palestinian windows captured the sound of gunfire.

Daraghmeh was from the nearby town of Tubas and played soccer for the local team. It was unclear whether he was involved in the fighting.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Reportedly, some 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to official figures, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths and some people not involved in the violence have also been killed.

