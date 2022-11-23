Today, we bring a long list of events that hold a significant place in world history. These events and happenings have led to major changes in humankind. Starting from wars, natural disasters and accidents, to births and deaths, the events must be remembered for their contribution to world history. From the Haiphong massacre in Vietnam to the death of Russian spy Litvinenko, a number of important events occurred today, 23 November. The deadly hijacking of EgyptAir flight 648 also took place on this day. So let us take a walk through memory lane and find out what else happened today.

23 November: Historical events

1946 – Haiphong Incident

The incident, also called the Haiphong massacre, took place on 23 November 1946 when around 6,000 Vietnamese civilians were killed after the French cruiser Suffren.

1980 – The Irpinia earthquake

It was on 23 November 1980 when a massive earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck the village of Castelnuovo di Conza, Campania in southern Italy. It was followed by 90 aftershocks which led to massive destruction. Around 2,483 people were killed while over 7,000 were injured and lakhs were left homeless.

1984 – Oxford Circus fire

On the night of 23 November 1984, a fire broke out at the south end of the northbound Victoria line platform on the London Underground’s Oxford Circus station. The fire gutted the entire tunnel and the passages leading off it. Luckily, the other parts of the station were undamaged. No people were killed in the fire, though a few were rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

1985 – EgyptAir Flight 648 hijacking

Considered one of the deadliest hijackings in history, a Boeing 737-200 airliner of EgyptAir Flight 648 was hijacked on 23 November 1985 by the Abu Nidal terrorist organisation. After a raid on the aircraft by Egyptian troops, the passengers were rescued. The incident led to the death of around 59 people, including passengers.

1992 – Miley Cyrus was born

A popular American singer, songwriter, and actress, Miley Ray Cyrus was born on 23 November 1992 in Franklin, Tennessee. Known for her distinctive voice and work across varied genres, Miley Cyrus remains a sensation in the music world.

2006 – Former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko dies from poisoning

After being poisoned on 1 November 2006, a former officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the KGB, Alexander Litvinenko, passed away on 23 November 2006. Litvinenko was the first confirmed victim of lethal polonium-210-induced acute radiation syndrome.

