22 December 2022: Historical events that took place on this day
Given is the list of some major events that took place on 22 December in history
Today is 22 December 2022 and this also marks the year inching near its end in a few days. With that said, this date also helps to recall some significant events that took place on the same day in the past. These major events and happenings have played a huge role in establishing the world we see today and also made a significant contribution to humankind. Speaking of which, let’s take a look at some events that took place on today’s date i.e., 22 December.
22 December: Historical events
1851 – First freight train started operating in Roorkee, India
It was 22 December 1851 when the first commercial train started running in Roorkee, now in Uttarakhand. The train made a journey of around 10 kilometres from Roorkee to Piran Kaliyar and carried construction materials.
1941 – Franklin D. Roosevelt met the British PM to discuss WWII
On 22 December 1941, then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill reached Washington DC to meet US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the backdrop of World War II. The two leaders held discussions on how their countries can coordinate their strategies in the wake of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
1984 – Bernhard Goetz killed four Black men
On 22 December 1984, an American electrician, Bernhard Goetz shot four young African American men on a New York City subway and claimed that they tried to rob him. Later, the man surrendered himself to the police in Concord, New Hampshire. The incident triggered a widespread debate around issues concerning race and crime.
1989 – Brandenburg Gate was reopened
After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the most iconic landmark, Brandenburg Gate was reopened on 22 December 1989 amid the cheers of lakhs of people. This also signified the reunification of East and West Germany.
1990 – Constitution of Croatia was promulgated
On 22 December 1990, the constitution of the Republic of Croatia was promulgated and it came into effect right after that. The constitution granted civil rights of freedom of speech, religion, information, and association to civilians and also guaranteed equality of nationalities.
2010 – Barack Obama repealed the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy
Then US President, Barack Obama signed a landmark law on 22 December 2010 to repeal the policy of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ which banned gay men and women from serving openly in the military.
