Decades have passed and human civilization has witnessed some of the most profound changes in history. From evolution, technological development, wars, and now also a pandemic, we have seen it all. Notably, while multiple wars in the 20th century gave birth to new nations, technological innovations have also transformed our lives in ways we never dreamed of. Today, as we stand in the 21st century, remembering all these events is significant for all of us, owing to their importance in the pages of history. With that said, let’s know in detail about some major events that took place on today’s date i.e., 21 January in the past.

21 January: Historic events

1924 – Vladimir Lenin died

Known as the architect of the Bolshevik Revolution, Vladimir Lenin, the founder and the first leader of the Soviet Union passed away on 21 January 1924 at the age of 53. As per official records, Lenin died after he fell into a coma because of a brain hemorrhage.

1968 – The Battle of Khe Sanh began

It was on 21 January 1968 when the People’s Army of North Vietnam attacked an isolated American base in Khe Sanh during the Vietnam War. It is known as one of the most controversial battles and led to the death of hundreds.

1976 – First commercial Concorde aircraft began regular service

It has been 47 years since Concorde conducted its first supersonic commercial flights. It was back on 21 January 1976 when Concorde, a British and French government-funded commercial aircraft began regular services from London’s Heathrow Airport and Orly Airport outside Paris.

1997 – Newt Gingrich was reprimanded for violations in the US House of Representatives

Newt Gingrich became the first speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives who was given a formal reprimand for ethical wrongdoing. After remaining a member of Congress for 20 years, he continued to be a speaker from 1995 to 1998.

2017 – Women’s March was held throughout the world

Fearing challenges under Donald Trump’s presidency, thousands of people crowded into the U.S. capital to take part in the ‘Women’s March’. The protest was held in many other parts of the world as well to show support for gender equality, civil rights, and other issues.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.