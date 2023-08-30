'200-year-old Strategy': Ukraine says Russia sinking ships to shield Crimean bridge from sea drones

Employing a centuries-old tactic to counter the emerging threat posed by Ukrainian sea drones, Russia has strategically “sunk” several vessels near the Crimean bridge, as revealed by satellite images obtained by Sky News.

Over a span of seven days, six shadowy structures materialized in a row near the Crimean bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge. This critical passage is the solitary direct link between Russia’s transportation network and the Crimean Peninsula, and it has frequently faced assaults during the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine’s intelligence ministry (GUR) has alleged that Russia planned the deliberate “sinking of at least six watercraft” to establish a defensive “corridor” in front of the bridge. According to a recent Telegram post from GUR, Russia’s intention is to position barriers amidst the sunken vessels, thus shielding the bridge from potential harm.

Satellite images captured by Planet Labs PBC on the 19th of August exhibit an absence of objects in the waters south of the bridge. However, by the 21st of August, two vessels appear on the scene. Subsequently, on the 23rd of August, another vessel emerges on the water’s surface.

Notably, by the 26th of August, six entities positioned uniformly and measuring around 30 metres in length manifest in a darker hue – suggesting potential submersion beneath the water. Experts speculate that these ships might have been deliberately sunk to create a barrier.

Security and defence analyst Professor Michael Clarke elucidates that the use of “block ships,” strategically sunken vessels to establish a physical obstruction, serves as a time-honoured countermeasure to the modern threat posed by Ukrainian sea drones. He observes that Russia is responding to this innovative challenge with a tactic dating back two centuries.

Clarke elaborates, “Given the vast expanse of the area, a series of ships along with intermediary barriers such as chains or steel nets could be employed to prevent any incursion.” While this response might appear archaic, he affirms that it is potentially the most effective way for Russia to counter sea drone attacks.

In July, Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency (SBU) admitted responsibility for a sabotage operation that inflicted substantial damage on the Kerch Bridge on the 8th of October in the preceding year. The SBU disclosed to CNN that it executed another attack on the bridge on the 17th of July this year, utilizing a sea drone – an unmanned aquatic vessel.

The Kerch Bridge holds paramount significance for Russia, serving as a vital supply route for its troops post the invasion of Ukraine. This passage facilitates the movement of forces from Crimea to seize portions of Ukraine’s southern regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Professor Clarke accentuates that while the application of block ships is not novel in the realm of defence strategies, it is the first instance of Russia employing this tactic since its invasion of Ukraine in February of the previous year.