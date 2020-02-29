20 injured, 14 arrested in Pakistan's Punjab University after Pakhtun and Punjabi student groups clash on campus

Lahore: At least 14 students of Pakistan's Punjab University were arrested on Saturday after clashes broke out between two student groups on the campus over holding a festival which left 20 injured.

The clashes took place between the Pakhtun and Punjabi students backed by the Pakhtun and Baloch Students Council and Islami Jamiat Tulaba (IJT), respectively, on Friday over holding a 'cultural activity' by the former on the campus.

According to Punjab University Register Professor Khalid Khan, during the clashes between the two student groups, 12 students from both sides and eight security guards, who tried to stop the violence, were injured.

"We have arrested 14 students 10 belonging to Pakhtaun student group and the remaining to the IJT," police official concerned Tasi Asghar Ali told PTI. He said raids are being made to arrest six other suspects.

The university official said such clashes often takes place on the campus. Although the varsity administration claims that it does not allow any 'political activity' on the campus, Pakhtun students allege that Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmed supports the IJT because of his association with the Islamic group.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.