2 November: A look at historic events that happened on this day

On 2 November 1976, Jimmy Carter, a Democrat who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and served as Georgia’s governor from 1971 to 1975, was elected as the 39th president of the United States. He nearly defeated Gerald R. Ford, a Republican, in the presidential election. In 1978, under the presidency of Carter, the Camp David Accords, which were negotiated between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, put an end to the state of war that had existed between the two nations since Israel’s foundation in 1948. After leaving office, Carter published a number of books including Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid (2006), We Can Have Peace in the Holy Land: A Plan That Will Work (2009), White House Diary (2010), The Virtues of Aging (1998), and more.

The first resident crew arrived at the ISS:

On the same day in 2000, two days after their launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Expedition 1 crew of Russian cosmonauts Yuri P. Gidzenko and Sergei K. Krikalev and NASA astronaut William M. Shepherd arrived at the International Space Station (ISS). The crew transferred onboard the station after a successful docking and started operating it. They worked with three visiting space shuttle crews to continue assembling the ISS as well as installing and activating the life support and communication systems throughout their four-month mission. In March 2001, the group travelled back to Earth in the space shuttle, Discovery.

Designation of Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday:

On 2 November 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill designating the third Monday of January as the Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday, during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. The bill had previously passed both chambers of Congress. It was the first time that a federal holiday had been set aside in honour of a nonviolent Black activist and civil rights leader.

Here are some other notable events that happened on 2 November:

In 1936, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) officially debuted the world’s first regular TV service with the launch of its first television channel.

In 1947, Howard Hughes, an American aviator and filmmaker, flew the Spruce Goose on its lone, one-mile-long journey. Spruce Goose was an eight-engine wooden flying boat designed to accommodate 750 passengers.

In 1950, George Bernard Shaw, an Irish playwright who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1925, passed away at the age of 94.

In 1988, Robert Morris, a computer science student, unleashed the first computer worm into the Internet as an experiment. It was quite successful as it shut down 6,000 computers, one-tenth of the Internet.

