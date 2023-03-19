We have seen some of the most significant shifts in human history over the last 100 years. The old order has been uprooted by a pandemic, wars, technological advancements, advancements in civil rights, and advances in science and medicine, sometimes making room for more libertarian forms of government and other times not. Progressive ideas also arose and revolutionised the globe throughout the course of the past century, changing it in ways we could never have imagined. Speaking of these, it is important to know about these events through specific dates. Today is 19 March and thus we will explore some major historical events that took place on this date.

19 March: Historical events

1931 – Casino gambling was legalised in Las Vegas

While gambling was a part of Nevada’s culture way before it ever became a state, it was five years after Nevada became a state in 1864 that the Legislature decriminalised gambling. In the next decade, some laws were relaxed following which gambling started flourishing and it was finally on 19 March of 1931 when Governor Fred B Balzer signed a measure to legalise casino gambling into law.

1945 – Hitler issued the ‘Nero Decree’

In the face of his regime’s collapse, Adolf Hitler issued the ‘Nero Decree’ which ordered the destruction of all German industries, military installations, shops, transportation facilities, and communications facilities. This was done in order to prevent its use by Allied forces.

1962 – Bob Dylan released his eponymous debut

One of the greatest bards in rock and folk history, American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan changed the game of music with his poetic style and released his eponymous debut on 19 March 1962 by Columbia Records. It has been over 60 years since Dylan became a recording artist.

