World

19 March: Historical events that took place on this date

A series of major events that have taken their course throughout the past decades and hold major significance

FP Trending March 19, 2023 07:00:46 IST
19 March: Historical events that took place on this date

Bob Dylan. Twitter

We have seen some of the most significant shifts in human history over the last 100 years. The old order has been uprooted by a pandemic, wars, technological advancements, advancements in civil rights, and advances in science and medicine, sometimes making room for more libertarian forms of government and other times not. Progressive ideas also arose and revolutionised the globe throughout the course of the past century, changing it in ways we could never have imagined. Speaking of these, it is important to know about these events through specific dates. Today is 19 March and thus we will explore some major historical events that took place on this date.

19 March: Historical events

1931 – Casino gambling was legalised in Las Vegas

While gambling was a part of Nevada’s culture way before it ever became a state, it was five years after Nevada became a state in 1864 that the Legislature decriminalised gambling. In the next decade, some laws were relaxed following which gambling started flourishing and it was finally on 19 March of 1931 when Governor Fred B Balzer signed a measure to legalise casino gambling into law.

1945 – Hitler issued the ‘Nero Decree’

In the face of his regime’s collapse, Adolf Hitler issued the ‘Nero Decree’ which ordered the destruction of all German industries, military installations, shops, transportation facilities, and communications facilities. This was done in order to prevent its use by Allied forces.

1962 – Bob Dylan released his eponymous debut 

One of the greatest bards in rock and folk history, American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan changed the game of music with his poetic style and released his eponymous debut on 19 March 1962 by Columbia Records. It has been over 60 years since Dylan became a recording artist.

2003 – Iraq War began
On 19 March 2003, the United States along with coalition forces from the United Kingdom initiated war on Iraq. It was on the orders of then-US President George W Bush that the US forces ordered air strikes on Baghdad. This marked the launch of the Iraq War aimed to oust Saddam Hussein.
2004 – Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian was shot
On the eve of the presidential elections in the Republic of China (Taiwan), in a shocking turn of events, president Chen Shui-bian was shot by an unknown attacker on 19 March 2004. It was during their election campaigns, Chen was taking part in a rally and was shot by the attacker.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 07:00:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

US announces $26 million in new aid for Rohingya
World

US announces $26 million in new aid for Rohingya

Around one million members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya community live in squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, many after fleeing a 2017 military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar. The onslaught caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises

US man arrested of allegedly stabbing flight attendant with metal spoon
World

US man arrested of allegedly stabbing flight attendant with metal spoon

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was arrested on Sunday when the plane landed at Boston Logan International Airport after a flight from Los Angeles

Armenian athlete creates world record for most pull-ups in one minute; watch
World

Armenian athlete creates world record for most pull-ups in one minute; watch

The athlete created the world record for pull-ups while hanging from a helicopter.