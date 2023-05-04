World

18 of 24 drones fired by Russia shot down, says Ukrainian air force

'The invaders launched up to 24 Shahed-136/131 attack drones... The Air Force of Ukraine, in co-operation with other air defence units, shot down 18 attack drones,' the air force said in a statement

FP Staff May 04, 2023 13:15:24 IST
18 of 24 drones fired by Russia shot down, says Ukrainian air force

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a building materials store after a Russian drone attack in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on 28 March, 2023. AFP File

New Delhi: Ukraine’s air force on Thursday said that it has shot down 18 of the 24 drones fired by Russia, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

“The invaders launched up to 24 Shahed-136/131 attack drones… The Air Force of Ukraine, in co-operation with other air defence units, shot down 18 attack drones,” the air force said in a statement on Telegram.

Sergiy Popko, the head of the city of Kyiv’s military administration, said that according to preliminary information “all enemy missiles and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed over Kyiv by air defence forces”.

Related Articles

Racial Cleansing: Moscow turning captured parts of Ukraine into mini-Russia

Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on key route to Armenia

Popko said it was the third day of attempted strikes on Kyiv in May.

“Our city has not experienced such intensity of strikes since the beginning of this year,” Popko said.

He said that debris from the downed drones had fallen on different parts of Kyiv but there were no casualties.

Moscow on Wednesday said Ukraine had launched two drones against the Kremlin in an attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin threatened a tough response.

Ukraine has denied any involvement and the country’s Western allies have also cast doubt on the report.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 04, 2023 13:15:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Western allies to meet in Germany to discuss more support for Ukraine 
World

Western allies to meet in Germany to discuss more support for Ukraine 

NATO members have sent some Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, but no modern planes such as the US-designed F-16 have been pledged despite Ukraine's requests.

Art of War: Ukraine's new lessons
Opinion

Art of War: Ukraine's new lessons

For Russia, this war is not about taking territories, it’s about the people living there and wanting out of Ukraine with its endless persecution and atrocities

Chinese Army miffed with TikTok as platform becomes 'breeding ground' for information war against Russia
World

Chinese Army miffed with TikTok as platform becomes 'breeding ground' for information war against Russia

The video-sharing app has become the only Chinese-owned business to spread propaganda against Russia. The other companies which have been added to the list include Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other tech giants