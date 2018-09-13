You are here:
18 Indian fishermen to face Pakistan judicial magistrate after being held for fishing in country's territorial waters

World Payal Shah Sep 13, 2018 14:16:07 IST

Karachi: Pakistan authorities have arrested 18 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, an official said.

Representational image. AFP

The latest batch of Indian fishermen was arrested on Tuesday by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and they will be produced before a judicial magistrate on Thursday by the Docks police, the official said. Two fishing boats of the Indian fishermen were also seized.

The 18 fishermen will now join hundreds of others lodged in jails in Karachi before they are released either on completion of sentences or through any goodwill gesture announced by the Pakistan government.

On 14 August, the Pakistan government, as a gesture of goodwill on the country's Independence Day, released 26 Indian fishermen in Karachi.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters. They languish in jails until they are set free on occasions.


