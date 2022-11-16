Today is 16 November 2022, the 320th day of the year as per the Gregorian calendar. While the date might seem to be an ordinary day in the year, the pages of history say otherwise. Several important events and happenings took place on 16 November back in the past. Let’s take a look at some of the major events that humankind has witnessed on this date.

Historical events that took place on 16 November

1945 – German scientists were brought to the US for a special operation

As a part of a secret intelligence program known as ‘Operation Paperclip’, the US government brought around 88 Nazi scientists to the country and put them to work for acquiring the same technology as was employed by the Germans during World War II.

1945 – UNESCO was founded

As a successor to the League of Nations’ International Committee on Intellectual Cooperation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was founded on 16 November 1945. It is a specialised agency of the United Nations which is aimed to promote world peace and security through various fields.

1959 – Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “The Sound of Music” opened on Broadway

It was on this date back in 1959 when musical duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s ‘The Sound of Music’ opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway. The musical was a triumph and ran for 1,443 performances. It was also their last collaboration before Hammerstein passed away from cancer.



1988 – Benazir Bhutto was elected Pakistan’s Prime Minister

On this day, Benazir Bhutto became the first woman in modern history to be elected as the Prime Minister of a Muslim country. She served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.

2006 – Nancy Pelosi was nominated to be the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

On 16 November 2006, the House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi was nominated by her party for the position of the Speaker of the House. Following this, she won the elections and became the first woman to serve in the position. She later regained her position in January 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.