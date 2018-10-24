You are here:
16 Indian fishermen detained by Pakistani authorities over charges of violating country's maritime boundary

World Indo-Asian News Service Oct 24, 2018 14:09:39 IST

Islamabad: The Pakistani authorities detained 16 Indian fishermen on Tuesday for alleged violation of the country's maritime boundary, security officials said.

Representational image. Reuters

The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said that three boats of the fishermen were also seized during the operation in open sea for violating the Pakistan's coastal territory.

The arrested fishermen were handed over to police for legal proceedings, Xinhua reported.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other's waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.


