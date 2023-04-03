World

15 miners killed after gold mine collapse in East Africa's Burundi

The accident occurred in the Mabayi commune of Cibitoke province on Saturday

FP Staff April 03, 2023 12:21:50 IST
Representational image. News18

New Delhi: Fifteen miners were killed in East Africa’s Burundi when an artisanal gold mine collapsed.

According to reports, the accident occurred in the Mabayi commune of Cibitoke province on Saturday.

“The victims were operating in underground wells at an illegal mining site. After learning about the incident rescue teams launched the search to rescue the victims in vain,” he said.

Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.

Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi’s northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities.

Updated Date: April 03, 2023 12:21:50 IST

