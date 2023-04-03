15 miners killed after gold mine collapse in East Africa's Burundi
The accident occurred in the Mabayi commune of Cibitoke province on Saturday
New Delhi: Fifteen miners were killed in East Africa’s Burundi when an artisanal gold mine collapsed.
According to reports, the accident occurred in the Mabayi commune of Cibitoke province on Saturday.
“The victims were operating in underground wells at an illegal mining site. After learning about the incident rescue teams launched the search to rescue the victims in vain,” he said.
Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.
Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi’s northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities.
China: 18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse, rescue operation underway
Rescuers were working Sunday to reach 18 people trapped underground after a cave-in at a gold mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region, state media reported.
Eight killed in Indonesia gold mine collapse; rescue teams deploy excavator to search for three dozen still feared trapped
Search teams had been forced to use spades and even bare hands following the collapse at the mine on Indonesia's Sulawesi island that has killed at least eight, fearing that a wrong move involving heavy equipment could make the situation worse.
Afghanistan: 40 people killed, at least ten miners injured in gold mine collapse in Kabul
According to Tolo News, miners were still working at the accident site in Afghanistan when the gold mine collapsed around 11 am in the north-eastern Badakhshan province.