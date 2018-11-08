13 killed, 10 injured in California shooting: Gunman identified as 28-year-old Marine veteran Ian David Long

The gunman who killed at least 13 people and injured ten in a bar in Southern California late on Wednesday has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former Marine, the local sheriff said Thursday.

The suspect, who was armed with a .45-caliber handgun, was found deceased at the Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of the shooting in the city of Thousand Oaks northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

"We believe he shot himself," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"We have had several contacts with Mr Long over the years, minor events, a traffic collision," Dean told a news conference.

Deputies were called to Long's house in response to a disturbance in April, 2018 and "felt he might be suffering from PTSD," he said.

Long was "somewhat irate. Acting a little irrationally," he said. However, mental health specialists who were called in "talked to him, and cleared him."

Investigators have not established a motive for the shooting, and knew of nothing that connected Long to the shooting site.

Reports said there were around a 100 patrons inside the nightclub when the shooting began. The bar was hosting its weekly "College Country Night" when the incident was reported around 11.20 pm.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying that at least 30 shots were fired inside the bar.

Police officers are working to secure the scene of crime amid reports of "multiple injuries", the Ventura County Fire Department had said earlier. "Please stay away from the area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested."

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

Law enforcement agencies, firefighters and other first responders, along with several ambulances, additional units from the California Highway Patrol, Simi Valley and the FBI, reached the spot soon after the shooting was reported. Gunshots were heard even as officers were responding to the incident.

With inputs from Agence France-Presse