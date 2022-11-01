12-year-old girl raped at gunpoint in Pakistan
The incident took place in Bahawalnagar’s Chaweka tehsil. The accused has been identified as Yousuf
Islamabad: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a labourer at gunpoint in Pakistan’s Bahawalnagar, local media reported.
The incident took place in Bahawalnagar’s Chaweka tehsil. The accused has been identified as Yousuf, ARY News reported.
After raping the minor, the accused along with his armed accomplice ran away from the scene.
Earlier in September, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Punjab on Thursday. The incident took place in Pir Shah area, where an unknown accused kidnapped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ghaziabad gang rape: Police book woman for fraud, allege she fabricated charges due to property dispute
An alleged case of gang rape of a 38-year-old woman was reported on 18th October in Ghaziabad, wherein the woman was raped, her genitals mutilated with an iron rod, and was thrown away wrapped in a jute bag with her hands and legs tied
Delhi: Neighbour held for raping 11-year-old in Wazirabad
According to the police, the neighbour and the girl's family share the same house which is separated by rooms
Madhya Pradesh: Girl raped, killed by minor relative in Bhind
When the girl resisted his attempts, the accused, the girl's 17-year-old relative who lived in the same neighbourhood as her, raped her and strangled her out of fear