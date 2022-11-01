12-year-old girl raped at gunpoint in Pakistan

Islamabad: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a labourer at gunpoint in Pakistan’s Bahawalnagar, local media reported.

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar’s Chaweka tehsil. The accused has been identified as Yousuf, ARY News reported.

After raping the minor, the accused along with his armed accomplice ran away from the scene.

Earlier in September, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Punjab on Thursday. The incident took place in Pir Shah area, where an unknown accused kidnapped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.

