12 passengers sickened on two flights arriving at Philadelphia airport

(Reuters) - All passengers and crew from two American Airlines flights arriving at Philadelphia International Airport were held for medical review on Thursday after 12 people became ill with flu-like symptoms, an airport spokeswoman said.

On Wednesday, at least 19 people aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to New York were confirmed ill when the aircraft landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.