Today is 12 February and the day marks some historical and world-changing events that took place on this date back in history. Speaking of which, it is quite vital for all of us to know about our history and further pass on the information to our coming generations. Our history has witnessed a series of events including wars, births and deaths of notable personalities, human evolution, and advancements in various fields such as medicine, technology, science, and education, among others. To know about all of these in detail, read further and get a deep insight into our history.

1818 – Chile declared independence from Spain

The war of independence in Chile began around 1808 and it lasted for over a decade to finally end with Chile formally declaring its independence from Spain on 12 February 1818. While this declaration led to another decade of violence and war, it was finally recognised by Spain in 1844 with full diplomatic relations in place.

1851 – Australian gold rush

Popularly known for kickstarting Australia’s first gold rush, it was on 12 February 1851 when Australian prospector Edward Hammond Hargraves made a landmark discovery after he found flecks of gold in a waterhole in the hills around Bathurst in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. Following this discovery, more gold was discovered in other parts of the country thus marking the beginning of the Australian Gold Rush.

1912 – Puyi was abdicated as the Chinese emperor

Bringing an end to over 2,100 years of imperial rule in China, Puyi, the infant emperor who was enthroned as the Emperor of China in 1908 at the age of 2 years and 10 months, was forced to abdicate in less than four years of his regency rule on 12 February 1912. Notably, this came after decades of unrest in the kingdom which turned into a full-scale revolution, prompting Puyi to give up his throne. Notably, he was also the last Qing dynasty ruler of China.

1953 – Anglo-Egyptian agreement

It was on this date back in 1953 when the governments of the United Kingdom and Egypt signed an agreement concerning Sudan and the introduction of self-government for the Sudanese which was said to be followed by self-determination. Following this, Sudan was finally granted self-government in March 1953 with Ismail al-Azhari elected as the chief minister in the following year.

2019 – The Republic of Macedonia changed its name to the Republic of North Macedonia

Ending a decades-long dispute, the Republic of Macedonia formally changed its name to the Republic of North Macedonia on this date in 2019. This came as a part of the Prespa Agreement (2018). Notably, the former name had stirred controversies with neighbouring Greece, which also has a region by the same name. This led to a dispute between both countries making Greece block North Macedonia’s membership in NATO and the European Union.

