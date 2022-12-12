Today is 12 December 2022. From Kenya becoming a republic to The Clapham Junction rail accident, there have been several significant events that took place on this day. Read to know about these important happenings from the past.

12 December Historical Events

1964 – Kenya became a republic

It was on 12 December 1964, Kenya became a republic, while also remaining in the Commonwealth by common consent of other governments. It is the same day on which the country a year back declared its independence from Britain.

1977 – Saturday Night Fever’s world premiere

It was on 12 December 1977 when the famous music drama, Saturday Night Fever made its world premiere and instantly became a big hit. The film also made John Travolta a mega-star and further played a big role in bringing disco into the mainstream.

1988 – The Clapham Junction rail accident

On this unfortunate day back in 1988, a major accident took place when a crowded British Rail passenger train crashed into another train at the Clapham Junction Railway Station in London, England. Following this, the crash led to the death of 35 people and further left hundreds injured. The accident went on to become one of the worst train crashes in the country.

2000 – US Supreme Court’s decision on the presidential election

On this date back in 2000, the US Supreme Court after allowing the previous vote certification made by the Florida Secretary of State went on to award the presidency to George Washington Bush.

2009 – Annise Parker became Houston mayor

After the victory of Democratic politician Annise Parker, she was elected as the mayor of Houston on 12 December 2009 and further assumed office on 2 January 2010. With this, Houston went on to become the largest US city ever to have an openly gay individual as a mayor.

2015 – First global agreement on climate change

On 12 December 2015, global leaders from around 195 countries agreed to reach the first global agreement on climate change with an aim to move towards a future of a healthier planet and healthier people. The landmark agreement was reached at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP21) and it reflected an ambitious aspiration to tackle global warming and recognise the health impacts of climate change.

