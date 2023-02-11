There are several notable incidents that have taken place over the course of the past decades. With that said, today’s date i.e., 11 February also marks many such important events. On this day in 1929, the Lateran Treaty was signed between Italy and the Vatican City. On the same day in 1969, Jennifer Aniston, known for playing Rachel Green in the hugely popular sitcom Friends, was born. In 2011, Hosni Mubarak stepped down as the President of Egypt following pro-democracy protests. Read further to know in detail about these significant world events.

11 February: Historical events

1847 – Birth anniversary of Thomas Edison

One of the popular and respected American inventors, Thomas Alva Edison was born on this date back in 1847. Known for the invention of the light bulb, Edison began researching the same in 1878 and further filed his first patent later that year. After researching for a year, he successfully tested a filament in October 1879 and filed for a US patent.

1929 – Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Vatican City

Also called the Lateran Pact of 1929, the Lateran Treaty was signed by Benito Mussolini for the Italian government and by Pietro Gasparri for the Vatican City on 11 February, 1929. It recognised Vatican City as an independent state under the sovereignty of the Holy See.

1969 – Jennifer Aniston’s birthday

‘Friends’ fame and famous Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston was born on 11 February, 1969. She started her career at a very young age with Mac and Me, she got a major break in the 1990s. The actress gained international fame for her role as ‘Rachel Green’ in the TV series, Friends and also won several awards. Years after achieving stardom with the popular television sitcom, Aniston remains counted among the most-sought after actresses in the industry.

1975 – Margaret Thatcher was elected as the Conservative Party leader

Replacing Edward Health, British politician Margaret Thatcher was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party on 11 February, 1975. With this, she became the first woman leader of a major British political party. Years after that, she also became Europe’s first woman prime minister in 1979.

1990 – Nelson Mandela released from prison

On 11 February, 1990, after remaining in captivity for 27 long years, South African activist Nelson Mandela was released from the Victor Verster Prison in Cape Town. Following this, he began negotiations to end apartheid in South Africa.

2011 – Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak stepped down

In the wake of the Arab Spring protests of 2010-11 that advocated for political reform in the Middle East, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak stepped down from his post after nearly 30 years in power.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.