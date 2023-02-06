108 Buddhists from Republic of Korea to walk for over 1100 km on a 43-day pilgrimage

New Delhi: At least 108 Buddhist pilgrims from the Republic of Korea will walk over 1,100 km over 43 days as part of a walking pilgrimage being organized by the Sangwol Society of South Korea, Apurva Chandra, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Monday.

Chandra said that the occasion gains importance as India and South Korea celebrate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The pilgrimage aims to increase friendship and collaboration between the two countries. The tourists will visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in India and subsequently move to Nepal.

We would like to welcome Korean Pilgrims and we hope their objective of following pilgrimage route & having deeper understanding of Buddhist philosophy is fulfilled – Secretary, I&B Ministry, On the occasion of 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic ties between South Korea and India pic.twitter.com/ZpnZrrSZyr — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) February 6, 2023

Chandra further said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Buddhist tourism circuit in India is taken to the world. The circuit seeks to help tourists experience first-hand the teachings of Lord Buddha and traces the footsteps of Buddha during his lifetime, he said, adding that the sites to be covered during the pilgrimage span the life of Buddha from his birth to his Parinirvana.

The secretary welcomed the pilgrims and assured them of all assistance from the Government of India. He hoped that the pilgrims would gain a deeper understanding of Buddhist philosophy from this visit.

The purpose of this entire exercise is to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic ties between South Korea and India, increase the friendship and collaboration between the two countries and to pray for peace in both nations. -Secretary, I&B Ministry pic.twitter.com/i0CKkgkw8b — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) February 6, 2023

The tourists will be on a 43-day tour to Buddhist holy sites in India and Nepal from 9th February to 23rd March 2023.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Mr Chang Jae-bok said that the year 2023 is special for the bilateral relationship between the countries as the two celebrate this historic milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations.

This occasion coincides with India’s G20 Presidency and South Korea is committed to India’s success at G20, he added. The ambassador further remarked that Buddhist teachings are similar to the motto of India’s G20 presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Speaking on the religious ties between India and South Korea, the Ambassador said that it evokes strong emotion and generates immense goodwill among the two peoples that fuels the bilateral relation.

He further said that every year thousands of tourists visit India from Korea and this walking pilgrimage is being hosted by the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. The walking pilgrimage will begin from Sarnath in Varanasi and will culminate at Shravasti after traversing through Nepal.

Informing the media about the significance of this event, the Ambassador said that the mega-Buddhist pilgrimage is a befitting tribute to our shared Buddhist heritage. This will go a long way in further deepening the people-to-people contact.

He further said that the pilgrims which include monks will pay homage to eight major Buddhist holy sites, experience Indian Buddhism and culture, have a bilateral meeting of religious leaders and hold a prayer assembly for world peace and a blessing ceremony for the dignity of life.

