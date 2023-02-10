100 flights cancelled, train services hit and roads closed as heavy snow hems in Japan
Tokyo: Heavy snowfall across Japan on Friday grounded about 100 flights, blocked dozens of key roads and disrupted train services across the country, government authorities and operators said.
Domestic airlines including ANA (9202.T), Japan Airlines (9201.T) and others cancelled a total of 100 flights due to the snow as of Friday noon, according to the land ministry.
Large parts of 31 highways were closed in central and eastern Japan, while 54 central Tokyo expressway exits were blocked, the ministry said.
Services on more than a dozen train routes in central and eastern Japan have suspended operations or were planning to do so, the land ministry said.
The country’s biggest train operator– East Japan Railway (9020.T) said a high-speed service between Tokyo and the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata would be suspended later on Friday.
Major delivery service firms including Yamato Transport (9064.T) and Sagawa Express (9143.T) said their delivery services may experience delays until Saturday due to the heavy snowfall.
