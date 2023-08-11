10 months on & key G20 Summit in September, Xi Jinping still shying away from appointing Chinese Envoy to India

It has been almost a year since China appointed an Ambassador to India after former envoy Sun Weidong stepped down from the position in October 2022.

The delay in the appointment of a new Chinese envoy to India has become more pressing ahead of the key G20 Summit that is slated to be held in September in India. Many observers have described the 10-month-long delay as “unusual.”

Although India has an incumbent Chinese envoy, Ma Jia, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been postponing the appointment of an ambassador for India despite making a number of such appointments for other countries.

This is the first time the post of Ambassador to India has sat vacant for so long. The former envoy Weidong has now been appointed as the Foreign Vice-Minister.

Meanwhile, China has not shown any urgency to appoint an envoy or suggest any names for the post.

It is important to note that the appointment becomes more necessary than ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

Has China shortlisted a diplomat?

Although a delay in appointing a Chinese envoy to India has not been explained yet, Beijing might be weighing its options to find the right appointment.

Among those who have been shortlisted for the post include Huang Xilian who is the current Ambassador to the Philippines and has held the post since 2019 and is now nearing an end to his term.

Another candidate is the Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the foreign ministry of China currently witnessed turmoil after it sacked Qin Gang as the foreign minister.