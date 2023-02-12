1 held after protest outside Tate Britain over Drag queen’s storytelling event for children

London: The Met police in London arrested one person on Saturday following a protest outside Tate Britain over a drag queen’s story-telling event for children.

The suspect was detained on Saturday outside a well-known London art museum, according to the Metropolitan Police, on suspicion of making a racially offensive remark to a police officer.

According to reports, the altercation took place after far-right protesters thought to be led by Patriotic Alternative and those who seemed to support the tale engaged in combat.

Patriotic Alternative activists protest against Drag Queen Story Hour at Tate Britain.

They encountered counter-protesters who had assembled to support the story-telling event and were being led by the advocacy group Stand Up To Racism.

People who objected to the reading carried signs that said, “Leave our kids alone!” and “No drag for kids!”

Another group carried posters reading “Trans rights now” and “Don’t let the far right divide us.”

During Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, author Aida H Dee told stories. The Tate referred to her as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery.”

The drag queen described the day as “really emotional” in a tweet, saying that five protesters had entered the Tate and “made a ruckus” in some areas of the structure but had no impact on the readings.

Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”

The drag queen had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm.

According to Tate Britain, the protest did not affect any of its events. Police responded to a disturbance this morning outside Tate Britain, according to a gallery spokesman.

The gallery has been open to visitors all day, and the events went off as scheduled.

