See more, do more

This 25-inch monitor ships with an ultrawide IPS display. You have a whole lot of screen to work with thanks to its 21:9 display ratio. The colours the monitor can output are a visual delight. The monitor covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, so you’ll get accurate colour reproduction on screen. For gamers, the monitor comes with ‘Black Stabilizer’, a feature that lets you pick out objects or enemies in dark areas so you never miss a kill. If you need to save valuable desk space, you can also wall mount this fantastic monitor. Buy this monitor for its outstanding colour accuracy.

Ideal for photo editing

This widescreen monitor has a 34-inch LED display. It comes equipped with plenty of connectivity ports that include an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort, 7 USB 3.0 ports (2 input and 4 output), and a convenient USB-C port. The screen bezel is fairly narrow which adds to its sleek look. Photo and video editors will appreciate that the display is bright and delivers accurate colours. Its large QHD screen saves you the hassle of working on two separate screens. Buy this monitor for the number of connectivity options and the work productivity it offers.

Elevate your gaming experience

This ultrawide monitor comes with an adjustable stand that allows you to lift, tilt and swivel its screen. The 34-inch screen is curved and displays bright colours with good contrast and balance. The curved screen serves to immerse you in the movie or video game you are playing. A feature we love is that it has adaptive sync support so you can enjoy tear and stutter-free visuals in fast paced games. If you’re looking for a capable gaming monitor, choose this one.

Perfect for use with Macs

This monitor is sleek looking and has a bezel that is almost non-existent on three sides. It comes with several features like picture-in-picture mode that make multitasking effortless. This fantastic monitor also boasts impressive 7W speakers that deliver powerful stereo sound. If you’re an Apple user, you’ll love that it comes with Thunderbolt 3 ports for quick connectivity. For gaming, the monitor comes with AMD FreeSync, a feature that helps minimize screen tearing and stutter in gaming. Great for work and play, we highly recommend buying this monitor.