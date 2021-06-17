Twitter introduces 'Arabic (feminine)' language option for users to support inclusivity on social network
Twitter also published a video showing tweets from female users criticising the absence of such feminine forms on major social networks.
Twitter on 16 June unveiled a new version that allows Arabic language users to be addressed as female rather than male, in efforts to use "inclusive language" on the platform, popular in the Arab world.
Arabic verbs and adjectives have both masculine and feminine forms, including imperative verbs such as "tweet" and "explore" found on social media apps.
"In some languages, such as Arabic, words can be feminine or masculine, but we've missed a way for people to tell us how they want to be addressed," Twitter said in a statement.
Related Articles
"So today, we're introducing a new language setting that acknowledges and better supports the Arabic feminine form."
Twitter also published a video showing tweets from female users criticising the absence of such feminine forms on major social networks.
"We know there's more work to be done for our service to reflect the variety of voices around the world," it said.
In a region where most traditional media carry little to no criticism of political elites, many young people have taken to social media platforms to speak more freely — a phenomenon that played a key role in the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.
also read
Book review | Smriti Ravindra's novel indelibly portrays challenges women face in traditional societies
"The Women Who Climbed the Tree" celebrates the essence of women. It delves into the intricacies of their lives, capturing moments of sheer joy, the intoxicating allure of lust, the weight of suffering, the scars of pain and trauma, and the unbreakable connections they forge with one another
How Women’s World Cup is kicking off the debate on pay parity
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has started in style. This edition will see the female footballers earning 25 cents for every dollar that their male counterparts earned last year. While this is an improvement from the past, women have a long way to go on and off the field in the matter of pay parity
Centre asks social media platforms to take down Manipur video under Section 69 (A) of IT Act, 2000. What is it?
After the shocking video of the two Kuki-Zomi community women being paraded naked by a crowd of men and sexually abused in Manipur surfaced online, the Centre asked Twitter and other social media sites to remove the video. The action is being taken under the Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, 2000