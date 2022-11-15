Did you know that in 2021, people created 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. Majority of the world’s data has come about in only the past two years as indicated by data growth statistics. Meanwhile, machine-generated data will account for 40% of internet data this year. With the rate internet penetration is growing, data creation as well as consumption is bound to rise. By 2025, 200+ zettabytes of data will be in cloud storage around the globe.

Logically when this much data is being created, it is also being stored and transferred across devices. Which brings forth another pressing question of data security and devices that support the same. Taiwan and its technologically driven brands are helping address this need of safer devices. These brands are changing the way people perceive daata and to encourage the continuous innovation, the government recognises their efforts too. Taiwan Excellence Awards, established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993 identifies such brands for their “Innovative Value”. They are evaluated on four major aspects of “R&D”, “Design”, “Quality” and “Marketing”. Products that win the recognition then serve as examples of the domestic industries and are promoted by the government in the international market in order to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses.

Transcend Information, Inc. is one such company that is making data transfer simpler with its JetDrive Go 300. The extended Lightning connector allows users to reach up to 20MB/s transfer speeds, whilst the USB 3.1 Gen 1 connector offers incredible transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s. The device is made of an aluminum body that ensures light weight and durability. It also comes with two caps to protect both connectors.

SP xDrive Z50 by Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc. is another Taiwanese brand that is making data transfer easy. Lightning and USB 3.1 Gen1 (USB 3.0) dual interface design is suitable for data transfer between smart handheld devices and computers. It also comes with Apple MFi (Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad) authorization certification. It is delicately designed with a zinc alloy casing and comes with matte sandblasting surface treatment that allows higher resistance against scratches, fingerprints and dirt. It also adopts the COB (Chip On Board) technology that enables it to protect the golden finger away from water, dust and vibration that may lead to data damages or losses.

Multi-tool USB flash drive – T183 by Team Group Inc. is another innovation in the world of USB drives. This device comes with an exclusive design of metal texture which is waterproof and dustproof. Its special coating makes it anti-rust and anti-corrosion. A multifunctional life helper, the USB is designed to be used as a key ring, a ruler , and also as a bottle opener.

People are on the internet almost daily checking emails, sending replies, browsing websites and even clicking on things. Every move made in the digital space equates to data creation. This makes creating, uploading, and sharing of files a common activity. While most of this creation and sharing is happening over the internet, storing large amounts of data offline is still needed. When it comes to storing and transferring data without the internet, which brand are you going to rely on?

This is a Partnered Post.