Anti-glare technology

It is an ultra-portable laptop which is travel friendly. It has a slim and lightweight design, iconic styling and high-performance components. Its powerful processor has a base speed of 1.6 Ghz which can be turbo-boosted up to 3.4 Ghz. It comes with an 8GB memory RAM and 256GB hard-disk. The laptop weighs about 1.3kg and is preloaded with Windows10 Home edition. The best thing about it is the 14-inch LED-backlit display. It has a slim bezel, anti-glare technology. If you are looking for a lightweight laptop with a large screen, this is the best choice for you.

Beautiful brushed keyboard

This laptop is designed for long-lasting performance that keeps you connected, entertained, and productive all day. It can easily speed through tasks, or sit back and socialize – with the latest processors and a rich display. It comes with a 1TB hard-drive and multi-touch gesture support. You need not worry about storing your ever growing collection of movies, songs, and pictures. The storage options allow you to save it all, and still have room left. With its beautiful brushed keyboard and colour-matched hinge, this laptop does pretty well in the looks department. In order to stay connected on the go, it sports high speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. A top-notch product for those who need a laptop comes with all the best features.

In a sleek design

This 13-inch laptop looks sleek with its slim case, while the upgrade to Whiskey-Lake processors should provide improved performance and low power consumption. It has a Truelife LED Backlight Non-touch IPS Display with narrow border. The laptop comes equipped with a 3-in-1 SD Card Reader, USB 3.1 and Wedge-shaped lock slot. It weighs little on the higher side at around 2kg but has a powerful Intel processor on board. It has one of the best battery backups of around 10 hours which allows you to complete all your work and still leave some juice to sit back and enjoy. For anyone who wants to buy a laptop with great battery life, the search stops here.

Comes with dual speakers

Perfect for everyday computing, this durable 15.6-inch laptop boasts exceptional audio and has fast, secure storage options. It is equipped with 1.5W Dual speakers and Dolby Audio which delivers crystal-clear sound whether you’re watching a video, streaming music, or video-chatting. It has a 180-degree hinge. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 with lifetime validity. The laptop also has an average battery life of around 5.5 hours. It is meant best for those who want to enjoy their movies or TV series on the large laptop screen with great Dolby audio quality.