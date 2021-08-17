Best for Airtel users

Designed for portability, this device has a slim profile and easily fits in the palm of your hand. It works on a 4G LTE system and sends out a 2.4Ghz WiFi signal. As it supports ten simultaneous connections, it is ideal for internet connectivity while travelling with the family. It comes equipped with a 2300mAh battery that keeps you connected for up to six hours on a single charge. Compatible with a range of operating systems, you'll have no issues connecting your devices to this router.

If you're an Airtel customer looking for an excellent 4G hotspot, this ones for you.

Widely compatible dongle for stable connections

Compatible with all kinds of devices, this WiFi dongle comes packed with efficient technology. A notable feature is as it supports multiple 4G networks, you can use any active 4G sim without hassles. We love that you can connect up to nine devices to the internet using this handy dongle. It also features convenient LEDs that light up in different colours to indicate signal strength. Since it's USB-powered, you can plug it into any USB source, from laptop ports to power banks.

For effortless connectivity while travelling, buy this one.

For a hassle-free experience

Ideal for conferences or when friends come over, this router reliably supports up to 16 device connections. Ready to use out of the box, you only need to slot in an activated sim card, and you're ready to go. It comes unlocked, which means that if you have a local SIM card, you can use it even when travelling abroad. For added security, it has inbuilt parental controls, and you can activate a guest mode too without much effort. You won't need to carry extra cables when travelling as you can charge it using your phone's micro USB charger.

If you're looking for a hotspot with multi-user support, pick this one.

The attractive and functional option

This hotspot comes with a sleek design and an attractive look. It supports a range of 4G enabled SIM cards and is compatible with all your devices from mobile phones to smart TVs. Thanks to power-efficient electronics and a durable battery, you can use this hotspot for up to 10 hours when fully charged. It also comes with a slot that supports SD cards of up to 32GB, so you can use it to transfer and store data too. In addition, you'll appreciate that it delivers consistent performance and provides reliable and stable connections.

Buy this hotspot for a perfect balance of practicality and convenience.