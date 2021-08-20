For work and play

Powered by an octa-core processor and sporting 3GB of RAM, this tablet delivers incredible performance. Thanks to its large 8-inch screen, you can effortlessly work on spreadsheets or catch up with your favourite shows. A feature we appreciate is that it has dual SIM card slots so that you can stay connected to two numbers with this device. Additionally, it comes with an inbuilt FM player, which makes it great for long commutes.

For a calling tab that’s perfect for office projects and entertainment, pick this one.

Premium and stylish option

Crafted from durable metal, this tab sports bold curves and a smooth finish to give you a sleek and stylish look. Thanks to an HD display that delivers stunning visuals and reduces glare, you can enjoy extended hours of viewing without eye strain. It also features an 8MP camera with flash, so you’ll find it effortless to capture beautiful memories in all lighting conditions. What’s more, it comes with a powerful battery that gives you up to 18 hours of use on a single charge.

Buy this tab for its perfect combination of looks and functionality.

Perfect tab for students

Designed to keep you productive on the go, this tab has a host of impressive features at a pocket-friendly price. It comes with a comfortably large screen, WiFi and LTE calling, a 5MP rear and selfie camera, and 2GB RAM. With 32GB of onboard memory and an expansion slot that supports up to 256GB, you’ll have plenty of space for movies, music, and school projects. Its lightweight design and slim profile make it an ideal travel companion, and its 4080mAh battery will have you covered for the busiest college day.

For an affordable and travel-friendly tab, choose this one.

Ideal for the whole family

This tab is a true powerhouse and comes packed with drool-worthy features. Equipped with an 8.7-inch screen and Dolby Atmos speakers, this device brings your movies and games to life. You won’t have to stress about running out of space as it supports up to a massive 1TB of storage. Easy to use and perfect for all ages, it comes with gesture controls that allow you to navigate between screens using just your thumb. To keep you safe, it comes with anti-malware security software and convenient parental controls.

For the ideal balance of safety and performance, choose this one.