For crystal clear audio recordings

Designed to deliver outstanding audio, you can use this microphone to record your next viral video effortlessly. The sensitive microphone, along with an efficient wind muff, makes sure that your audio is crisp and clear. Easy to set up, we love that you won't require any drivers or batteries to operate it. Simply plug into your phone, laptop or tablet, and you're good to go. In the box, you get the microphone, a sturdy carry pouch, a headphone socket adapter, and an extender for longer wire length.

Practical and convenient

Lightweight and compact, you'll find it easily slips into any bag or pocket, which makes it ideal for travel. We find that it is extremely user-friendly and delivers excellent audio. With a handy tie clip, you can keep it securely fastened to your shirt, and the 78-inch cable ensures that you can record from a comfortable distance away from the camera. Moreover, as it boasts an omnidirectional microphone, you can record clear audio from all directions without hassles. What's more, it comes with a handy adapter which makes recording convenient when using a DSLR.

Quality you can depend on

Brought to you by a brand known for its superior audio equipment, this fantastic microphone is designed to impress. Built from high-quality materials, it comes with a clip for hands-free use, a TRS adapter, a carry pouch, and an extra windshield. You'll find that at two meters, its length is ideal for everything from recording YouTube videos to vlogging. A feature we appreciate is that this mic also comes equipped with an earpiece so you can monitor your recordings.

Best for professional-sounding recordings

This popular microphone features a high-quality build and can enhance your videos with professional-grade audio. If you record at a distance from your camera, you'll appreciate that it comes with a 6.6-foot cable. You can use the included clip to pin the microphone to your clothing for a discrete look. To help you keep the device clean and protected when not in use, it comes with a convenient storage pouch. For its superior audio quality and build, we find it offers excellent value.

Buy this microphone for its clarity and ability to capture natural sounds.