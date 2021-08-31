Get set for the future

This power-packed phone features 8GB of RAM and a speedy Qualcomm SM7250 processor to give you enhanced performance. You can have peace of mind knowing that you'll get guaranteed OS and security updates for the next three years. Additionally, it uses a proprietary high-security chip to protect all your data. You can use it near the pool or at the beach without worrying about water damage, thanks to a water-resistant design. With 128GB of onboard storage, you won't have to delete videos and photos to free up space.

Buy this future-proof phone for its speed and security features.

For a versatile all-rounder

Equipped with an octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, this phone can effortlessly keep up with your action-packed lifestyle. It features a large AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate making it perfect for lag-free gaming and multitasking. It also boasts a 50MP AI-assisted camera set up with superior image stabilisers that help you capture video in stunning 4K detail. What's more, it has two 5G SIM slots to ensure you're well connected and never miss an important call,

If you're looking for a phone that's the complete package, pick this one.

Bring out the photographer in you

Designed to offer the best bang for the price, this phone's features include a high-end 5G processor, a brilliant 120Hz display, and fast charging support. Whether you're an amateur or a professional photographer, its stellar camera setup with 8K recording capabilities will leave you in awe. It features a triple rear camera with a 108MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP camera so you can capture stunning macro images. Considering the features and that a 33W USB-C charger is included in the price, we find this phone offers excellent value.

If an excellent camera is a priority for you, we recommend buying this phone.

Premium technology at an affordable price

Stylish and functional, this phone gives you the features of a high-end phone at a wallet-friendly price. With a 2Ghz chip and 6GB of RAM, this phone has you covered for all your processing needs. Its other notable features include a 48MP camera setup, dual SIM slots, a bright FHD+ screen, and a USB-C slot for fast charging. In addition, thanks to power-efficient technology and an all-day battery life, you can use this phone for several hours without worrying about charging it.

For a capable 5G-enabled phone on a budget, you can't go wrong choosing this one.