Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Startup

Daily yoga practice significantly improves sperm quality, reveals AIIMS study published in international journal

A daily yoga routine significantly improves sperm quality, according to a study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 18:25 PM IST

A daily yoga routine significantly improves sperm quality, according to a study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The study, which was published in Nature Review Urology, an international medical journal, early this year, was conducted by experts in the department of Anatomy at AIIMS in collaboration with the Department of Urology and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The major cause of defective sperm function is DNA damage. The quality of genetic components in sperm are vital for birth of a healthy offspring, said Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge of Laboratory of Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Department of Anatomy at AIIMS.

File image of Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2017. Twitter@AIRNewsAlerts

File image of Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2017. Twitter@AIRNewsAlerts

"Sperm DNA damage is the common underlying cause of idiopathic infertility, idiopathic recurrent spontaneous abortion and congenital malformations. Sperm DNA damage also leads to increased chances of denovo germ line mutations and accumulation of mutagenic bases. This leads to the offspring being at increased risk of genetic and epigenetic disorders and thus adversely affects health trajectory of the offspring," Dada said.

The major cause of DNA damage is oxidative stress, a condition in which there is imbalance between free radical levels and anti-oxygen capacity in the body.

Of all the cells in the body, the male germ cell is the most vulnerable to oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress can be caused by various internal and external factors like environmental pollution, exposure to insecticides and pesticides, electromagnetic radiation, infection, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity and nutritionally depleted fast food.

All these factors are preventable and simple modifications in our lifestyle can positively improve the DNA quality which in turn can reduce incidents of male infertility.

Performing yoga regularly reduces oxidative stress, decreases DNA damage and aids in maintenance of telomere lengths, Dada said.

This study was done in 200 men who practiced yoga for 6 months.

"We observed a significant decline in seminal oxidative stress (within 21 days) and improvement in DNA quality (6 months). There was decrease in inflammation and normalisation in levels of sperm transcripts and maintenance of telomere length. There was reduction in severity of depression, stress and anxiety scores, she said.

This could be explained by increase in levels of certain chemicals which increase neuroplasticity.

Yoga reduces the rate of ageing by decreasing free radical levels, decreasing DNA damage and maintaining telomere length by decreasing oxidative stress and upregulating telomerase activity.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

also see

TheySaidIt

PMO public relations officer Jagdish Thakkar passes away: Senior journalist remembered by politicians for 'exceptional intelligence'

Dec 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Cabinet approves plan for AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, Telangana; each facility to cater to 1,500 outdoor patients per day

Dec 18, 2018

C-sections

C-sections to soon be performed by robots, controlled by healthcare assistants

Dec 10, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution in India has a bigger health burdern than tobacco use, study reports

Dec 07, 2018

Renewable Energy

Ladakh's Puga fields has highest potential for geothermal production in India: Analysis

Dec 07, 2018

Health & Pharma

Drug used to treat Parkinson’s in the West for over 15 years, now available in Bengaluru

Dec 07, 2018

science

pet cloning

China's first commercial genetic pet cloning service duplicates a star canine

Dec 18, 2018

Four back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Lunar Missions

Israel's 'Genesis' spacecraft gets special passenger before 2019 launch to the moon

Dec 18, 2018

Sustainable fuels

Pune scientists find a faster means of converting industrial biomass into biofuel

Dec 17, 2018