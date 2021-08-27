Advanced night view

This security camera has a smooth pan and can tilt 360° horizontally and 114° vertically. It has a 1080p crystal-clear definition which captures every detail. This security camera also has an advanced night view and can provide a visual distance of up to 30 ft. It has a Micro SD support of up to 128 GB. TP-Link security camera has motion detection and notification feature which helps you receive notification during an unusual activity. It also has two-way audio which helps to communicate with others and a built-in microphone with speaker. TP-LINK Tapo Wi-Fi Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera, Indoor CCTV, 360° Rotational Views, Works with Alexa,Google, No Hub Required, 1080p, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, SD Storage, Device Sharing(Tapo C200) has live view feature and constant worry-free customer support.

Rotating motor

This security camera functions horizontally or vertically from anywhere in the world with the in-built rotating motor. You can record videos in SD as it has provision for SD slots. It also has support upto 64 GB capacity cards. You can either choose to record 24x7 or can do Alarm recording which means when motion is detected only then recording is done. This security camera has a night vision and two-way audio upto 16 ft. SmartCam V380 HD CCTV Wireless IP Security Camera Dual Antenna Live View (Support Micro SD Card + LAN RJ45) needs 24x7 electricity as it does not have a battery inside.

Advance mobile control

This security camera has an Alexa Echo Support. It has advanced mobile control, all you have to do is download an app on your mobile phone or PC. It also has smart H.264 video encoding for smooth HD streaming even with low internet speed. The multi-user access camera which has password protection for all users. USP - Alexa Enabled (1920x1080P) 2 Mega Pixel | Face Detection | Voice Detection | Smart Tracking | WiFi Wireless IP Night Vision Home Security CCTV Camera System with Mobile connectivity (White) has easy home installation with smart P2p functions to install the camera in 3 steps.

Infrared LED

This is a Wi-Fi support camera which supports remote viewing on mobile devices. H=it has a 720p High definition IP camera with 1280 x 720 high quality resolution. Its day and night vision with built-in infrared LED can provide vision of more than 10m IR distance. This also has two-way audio which helps to communicate with your family and friends on mobile devices. The live video can be remote viewed via smartphones/tablet/computer at the same time. When motion is detected, the camera will send out alarm sounds and then transmit the alert message to your phone. USP - Alexa Enabled (1920x1080P) 2 Mega Pixel | Face Detection | Voice Detection | Smart Tracking | WiFi Wireless IP Night Vision Home Security CCTV Camera System with Mobile connectivity (White) has remotely controlled camera PAN which can help you tilt and view any angle you want with no blind area.