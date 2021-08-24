Easy face detection

D3D CCTV Camera is equipped with Smart Artificial Intelligence, you can control your camera using the Alexa Echo device.D3D Advanced Artificial Intelligence face detection technology. Based on Deep Neural Network(DNN) Algorithm, cameras detect the human face and send the notification on a user mobile phone application in real time.Complete wireless home security cctv & wifi ip camera system. Inbuilt SOS siren in camera that can be triggered from mobile app, alert family members or threaten thieves.

Baby crying detection

Imou 360 Degree WiFi Security Camera sends instant alerts to your smartphone whenever it detects baby crying, glass smashing or other abnormal sounds, keeping you aware of what's going on at home from anywhere. With 1080P Full HD live monitoring and 0~355° pan & -5~80 ° tilt creates complete coverage, leaving no blind-spots. Working with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant , so you can watch live or stop video streams with a simple voice command. A built-in speaker and microphone allow interacting with people or pets, with superior sound quality preventing echo or background noise.

Made in India

This proudly Indian Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera is designed & made in INDIA. Engineered for the Security Needs of the Indian Market.Never miss a moment with 24x7 continuous recording. just enable it in the app settings and always be in the know. Advanced AI capabilities that can smartly detect & notify whenever a person is detected. You can also ring an automatic loud siren in case of an intrusion. Get notified whenever a visitor entering your home is not wearing a face mask. The camera works in any kind of weather conditions like rain, dust, snow or sun and is water resistant.

Motion detection

The all-new low-light true color technology of MI Wi-Fi 1080p Full HD 360° Viewing Area Smart Security Camera allows you to see a full-color palette even in the later hours of the day.Through the integration of deep learning technology and focused optimization of the algorithms and network software, the camera is able to accurately determine when to alert you and notifies you on your phone.The dual motor-head design enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360° horizontal view and 96° vertical view.You can check on your family back home from anywhere and also fast forward through the recorded video at 2x/4x/16x speed.