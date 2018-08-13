Traditionally, being on the left side of things was never seen right. Moreover, being a 'lefty' or left-handed person was commonly associated with everything that was evil, witchcraft or bad. There have also been some misconceptions that being a lefty was associated with intelligence since it was commonly believed that such a person's left hemisphere of the brain was more active than the right one. According to the Guardian, it has been scientifically proved that the left side of the brain deals with rationality.

Breaking the myth about 'lefties', a study titled Epigenetic regulation of lateralized fetal spinal gene expression underlies hemispheric asymmetries which was published in the journal elifesciences revealed that left-handedness of a person has nothing to do with the brain, but it has quite a bit to do with the spinal cord. The research led by the Ruhr University Bochum, Germany along with other organisations found that the motor cortex present in the brain is responsible for arms and hand movement. However, it is not connected to the spinal cord until the child in the mother's womb is 15 weeks old. But it was observed that the left or right handedness of a child begins by 8 weeks after conception, and 85 percent of these fetus were right handed than left handed. Of the 75 fetuses that were observed, 90 percent of them were sucking their right thumb by the 13th week of conception. This still leaves at least 2 weeks more when the motor cortex and the spinal cord connect to for more arm and leg movements of the child.

They further found that gene expression in the spinal cord along with the asymmetric nature of the spinal cord could have led to a change in gene expression during the eighth till the twelfth week of pregnancy, which eventually decides why some people are lefties or righties.

This should probably give rest to the fact that lefties may not be as rational as they may be perceived.