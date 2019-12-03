Tuesday, December 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Young tiger traverses record distance of 1,300 km, across 7 districts and 2 wildlife sanctuaries in just five months

The tiger travelled across 7 different districts in Maharashtra before going to Telangana and re-entering the state.


tech2 News StaffDec 03, 2019 17:15:51 IST

A young male tiger has reportedly taken an extra-long jaunt through the states of Maharashtra and Telangana, covering a total distance of roughly 1,300 km in just five months. He began his trek from his birthplace, the Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra, and ended up in the Dnyanganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

The male tiger, named 'C1', was born in late 2016, now close to three years old. His mother is a female tiger (T1) in the Tipeshwar sanctuary, and C1 has a brother as well.

Young tiger traverses record distance of 1,300 km, across 7 districts and 2 wildlife sanctuaries in just five months

Researchers collecting tiger scat samples to take back to the lab for extraction of the stress hormones. Image credit: G. Umapathy.

According to an article in BBC, Bilal Habib, senior biologist with the Wildlife Institute of India, said that this is the longest walk ever taken by a tiger in India and they know this because the animal was radio-collared.

"It's clear that with shrinking space, we need to redraft policy to ensure safety of tigers like C1. A tiger needs three things to become stable at any place - space, food and mate. Dnyanganga has space and enough prey base, though if (C1) doesn't find a mate, it might keep walking further," Habib said.

C1 was radio-collared in February as part of a project called “Studying Dispersal Pattern of Tigers in the Eastern Vidarbha Landscape of Maharashtra” that is headed by Habib.

A map that shows the journey of the tiger. Image credit: Twitter

A map that shows the journey of the tiger. Image credit: Twitter

The tiger began his walk towards the end of June this year, and travelled through seven different districts in Maharashtra before going to Telangana and re-entering Maharashtra.

According to an Indian Express article, throughout his journey, C1 had one encounter with human beings but it was accidental. Ravikiran Govekar director of Pench Tiger Reserve Field and supervisor to Tipeshwar said, “There, it was involved in a conflict with humans, when he attacked a group of men, injuring one. That was the only instance of conflict in his journey.”

According to wildlife officials that spoke to BBC, the tiger may have to be captured and relocated as a precautionary to "avoid any untoward accidents".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SportsTracker

Tiger Woods not losing sleep over Jack Nicklaus' record, says he is at peace with himself

Dec 03, 2019
Tiger Woods not losing sleep over Jack Nicklaus' record, says he is at peace with himself
Priyanka Chopra gifts Nick Jonas a pup ahead of first anniversary, calls Gino 'newest addition to family'

Priyanka Chopra gifts Nick Jonas a pup ahead of first anniversary, calls Gino 'newest addition to family'

Nov 27, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com