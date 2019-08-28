tech2 News Staff

What is it with influential people and nukes these days?

First, it was Elon Musk, who discussed the possibility of nuking the Martian poles to terraform the planet for humanity. More recently, the President of the United States discussed the possibility of nuking hurricanes to stop them in their tracks. The former you can take with some degree of seriousness, he's building spaceships and rockets that are reshaping our view of space travel. But the latter... ? The less said the better.

Each year, the US experiences hurricane season between June and November. Off late, hurricanes have been getting more powerful, a direct result of global warming, according to several scientists. The last few hurricanes have cost the US several billion dollars in property damage.

Something has to be done, but making the effort to reduce global warming aside, scientists and policy-makers have come up with some pretty bizarre ideas in the past, including that of nuking hurricanes. The suggestion isn't a first for the world, but it is a first from President Trump. Nuking a hurricane, like several other bizarre suggestions from Trump, is a terrible, terrible idea. It's also a completely fruitless proposition. Here's why.

Let's leave the complexity of firing a nuclear weapon into a hurricane aside for just a minute. There's no guarantee that the storm will be altered in any way by a nuclear weapon going off in its centre — no evidence. Still, what makes it a truly terrible idea is the potential fallout: radioactive gas and dust would move rapidly with the zippy wind speeds, affecting large land areas, people, wildlife and causing a horde of environmental problems.

There's also sounds logic to why it just won't work, and it has a lot to do with the way hurricanes form. Hurricanes are a huge, low-pressure cyclone that has wind speeds of ~120 kmph. They don't take place during colder seasons simply because they form only over warm water. Most of the world's hurricanes are born in the Atlantic Ocean.

When warm moisture rises, it releases energy, forming thunderstorms. As the number of thunderstorms being created grows, winds begin to move in a spiral. The upward (hot air rises) and outward (hot air rushes into cooler regions) movement of the winds creates a vortex, after which the warm air in the upper atmosphere condenses to form clouds. From the churning motion of the fast-moving wind, a low-pressure area is formed on the ocean surface. This makes the hurricane even more vicious and also gives hurricanes their cyclone-like shape.

The idea behind nuking a hurricane is to disrupt the cycle. If part of the cycle is dissipated – whether that means the air isn't as warm as it needs to be, or the area of low pressure doesn't develop properly – a still-forming hurricane can lose its strength and break down to nothing more than gusts of wind as it reaches land. The trouble, though, is that "explosively" manipulating a hurricane will need a large amount of energy.

The heat released by a full-blown hurricane is equivalent to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb exploding every 20 minutes, according to the NOAA. Fighting hurricanes with brute force simply won't cut it. An explosive, even if it's a nuclear one, produces a shock wave (a short pulse of high pressure) that propagates away from the epicenter, faster than the speed of sound. The barometric pressure (the weight of air above the ground), however, doesn't change dramatically once the shock has passed.

Under normal conditions, ten metric tons (1000 kilograms per ton) of air will bear down on each square meter of the surface. In the strongest hurricanes, there is nine metric tons. What this essentially means is that changing a Category 5 hurricane into a Category 2 hurricane will need about half a ton of air per square meter inside the hurricane's eye, or a total of over half a billion (500,000,000) tons for a 20-km radius eye, according to NOAA's Hurricane Research Division. Anyone know of a practical way of moving that volume of air around?

Of the 80-odd disturbances that form over the Atlantic Ocean each year, around 5 develop into hurricanes. There isn't a single stealthy trick that the best forecasters in the world have at their disposal to weed out the storms that will fizzle out from the ones that will develop into hurricanes. So, attacking a weak tropical wave or depression before it grows into a hurricane is no more promising than "nuking the eye".

For now, both Trump and the rest of the world will simply have to make do with deft planning and believing in very real, extant threats like climate change.

