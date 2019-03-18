Monday, March 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Yamuna is choking from a mix of illegal encroachment, farming, elections: Report

NGT's ban & DDA's 'strong' efforts to reclaim the river's floodplains have not worked the way they hoped.

tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2019 18:10:04 IST

The Yamuna river, despite being at the centre of multiple orders and nationwide plans, continues to flow as dark and murky waters through cities that have come up alongside it. In Delhi and many other such cities, the pungent smell emanating from the river doesn't show any progress of cleaning up of the river.

Among some of the important plans that came up last year were treatment plants — several of them — for sewage along the river, part of the Yamuna Action Plan Phase-III.

According to a Times of India report, the river faces even bigger threats from illegal encroachments and construction in areas (called O-zones) where these activities have been banned.

In parts of south Delhi, the Jaitpur Extension, for instance, entire settlements have mushroomed next to the river on one side and large scale farming on the other. Vegetables cultivated near the Yamuna were shown to have high levels of heavy metals and lead in them in a 2012 study by TERI.

Yamuna is choking from a mix of illegal encroachment, farming, elections: Report

The polluted Yamuna. AP

"The problem is not limited to Jaitpur Extension. A number of colonies are now slowly creeping into the river zone. Despite numerous court orders, very little is being done to curb this," Manoj Misra, convener of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan, said.

The many colonies, slums, and unauthorised farms continue to crop up unabated along the river despite the National Green Tribunal having placed a ban on it. According to the TOI report, these rampant violations aren't aware of the problem.

"We have always lived here and we cause no harm to the river... farming provides us a livelihood," Kanta Devi, a resident of the Jaitpur Extension, told TOI.

Yamuna pollution. Image: File

Yamuna pollution. Image: File

A committee appointed by NGT to rejuvenate the river to monitor its health has found multiple pseudo-bridges, barrages and roads impeding the flow of Yamuna's waters. The report cites concerning activity causing the problem: dumping of debris, tapping groundwater, illegal construction and dairy farming.

The organisation tasked with the reclamation of the Yamuna's floodplains, the Delhi Development Authority, claims to have taken "strong measures" in recent years. The task force has quick reaction times for security to check on illegal construction or encroachment in the O-zone, a DDA official told TOI. There are also 200 new security personnel in the task force as of March 2019, he added.

When asked about the illegal encroachment, the official said that the reason no evictions are being carried out during this time is the election season. Code of conduct during election period could lead to a change in someone's address. The DDA makes checks on any fresh encroachment along the river periodically, the official said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?


also see

Volkswagen

Volkswagen slammed with a Rs 500 crore penalty for cheating on emission tests

Mar 07, 2019
Volkswagen slammed with a Rs 500 crore penalty for cheating on emission tests
Wall still blocks elephant corridor near Kaziranga despite SC order to bring it down

Elephants

Wall still blocks elephant corridor near Kaziranga despite SC order to bring it down

Mar 06, 2019
Govt note warns of severe water crisis in India in next few years, calls for curbs on over exploitation of rivers, ground water

ConnectTheDots

Govt note warns of severe water crisis in India in next few years, calls for curbs on over exploitation of rivers, ground water

Mar 12, 2019
Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt orders to restart; only 26 units out of 266 operational

NewsTracker

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt orders to restart; only 26 units out of 266 operational

Mar 18, 2019
Illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh: Mafia takes to Narmada river to evade police as politicos play blame game

NewsTracker

Illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh: Mafia takes to Narmada river to evade police as politicos play blame game

Mar 16, 2019
Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to exist when Ujjain holds Kumbh Mela in 2028

ConnectTheDots

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to exist when Ujjain holds Kumbh Mela in 2028

Mar 06, 2019

science

We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Creativity in Science

We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Mar 18, 2019
Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Space Rocks

Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Mar 18, 2019
Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Seabed 2030

Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Mar 18, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019