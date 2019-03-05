Tuesday, March 05, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

WWF could be guilty of torturing and killing civilians in war against poaching

They also acted as a 'global spymaster' of sorts by funding informants for poaching activity.

tech2 News Staff Mar 05, 2019 21:33:17 IST

The most widely-known conservation charity in the world has been accused of hiring and paying guards who reportedly used illegal means like torture and murder in the war against poaching.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), about which the accusations have been made, said it is carrying out an independent review into the matter. The claims were made after a year-long investigation across six countries was carried out by Buzzfeed News.

The investigation alleges that casualties from the illegal activity include civilians in Asian and African national parks.

"Indigenous people and villagers have been shot, beaten unconscious, sexually assaulted, and whipped by armed guards in parks in places like Nepal and Cameroon," according to the BuzzFeed report. It also calls out WWF for funding, arming and turning a blind eye to a lot of the abuse.

The charity supposedly also acted as a "global spymaster" of sorts, funding informants to pass along intelligence to park rangers and officials, only to publicly deny it later.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) activists demonstrate on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP16 in Cancun. Image: Reuters

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) activists demonstrate on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP16 in Cancun. Image: Reuters

WWF has responded to some of these claims, saying it does not tolerate any brutality by its partners.

"We take any allegation seriously and are commissioning an independent review to look into the cases raised in the story," they said in a statement. They have also asked BuzzFeed to share all the evidence they have gathered to support their claims to help strengthen their independent review.

"Human rights abuses are totally unacceptable and can never be justified in the name of conservation," WWF's statement adds.

"Any breach of (our) policies is unacceptable to us and, should the review uncover any, we are committed to taking swift action."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: India's shores house a wealth of marine life that turn with the tide

Mar 03, 2019

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: A glimpse of the wealth of marine life scattered along Mumbai's shores

Mar 03, 2019

Wildlife & Conservation

Giant tortoise species feared extinct for 113 years seen on remote Galapagos island

Feb 21, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Wildlife

Two rare, vulnerable new species of bats discovered in Europe and North Africa

Feb 20, 2019

science

Poaching War

WWF could be guilty of torturing and killing civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019

Delhi's Toxic Air

Delhi has world's most polluted air, 15 of top 20 toxic cities in India, study finds

Mar 05, 2019

Medical Tech

New wireless sensors monitor sick babies, lets parents cuddle them at the same time

Mar 05, 2019

HIV Cure

Second patient reportedly cured of HIV in big milestone for AIDS treatment

Mar 05, 2019