Monday, November 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World's smallest memory device created to further energy-efficient computing chips

Smaller processors allow manufacturers to design devices, computers and phones that are more compact.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 30, 2020 10:28:12 IST

Researchers have created the smallest memory device yet, an advance that may lead to faster, smaller, and more energy-efficient electronic chips for consumer electronics and brain-inspired computing.

The scientists from the University of Texas at Austin in the US also found the physics that unlocks dense memory storage capabilities for these tiny devices.

In the research, published recently in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, the scientists reduced the size of what was then the thinnest memory storage device, shrinking the cross-section area down to just a single square nanometre.

According to the researchers, getting a handle on the physics that pack dense memory storage capability into these devices enabled them to make the device much smaller.

They said ultrasmall holes in the material provide the key to unlocking the high-density memory storage capability.

"When a single additional metal atom goes into that nanoscale hole and fills it, it confers some of its conductivity into the material, and this leads to a change or memory effect," explained Deji Akinwande, a co-author of the study.

Though they used the compound molybdenum disulfide – also known as MoS2 – as the primary nanomaterial in their study, the researchers believe the discovery could apply to hundreds of related atomically thin materials.

Worlds smallest memory device created to further energy-efficient computing chips

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions.

Smaller processors enable manufacturers to make more compact computers and phones, they said, adding that shrinking down chips also decreases their energy demands and increases capacity.

This means faster and smarter devices that take less power to operate, the scientists explained.

The original device – dubbed "atomristor" by the researchers – was at the time the thinnest memory storage device ever recorded, with a single atomic layer of thickness.

However, shrinking the memory device is not just about making it thinner but also building it with a smaller cross-sectional area, they added.

"The scientific holy grail for scaling is going down to a level where a single atom controls the memory function, and this is what we accomplished in the new study," Akinwande said.

The new device falls under the category of memristors – an area of memory research, centred around electrical components with the ability to modify resistance between its two terminals without a need for a third terminal in the middle.

According to the researchers, these can be smaller than currently used memory devices and boast more storage capacity.

They said the new memristor promises a capacity of about 25 terabits per square centimeter, which is about 100 times higher memory density per layer compared with commercially available flash memory devices.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Qualcomm

Qualcomm receives permission to sell 4G chips to Huawei in the US in an exception to the ban

Nov 16, 2020
Qualcomm receives permission to sell 4G chips to Huawei in the US in an exception to the ban
Apple M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air now available for purchase in India

Apple

Apple M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air now available for purchase in India

Nov 17, 2020
Apple will launch new redesigned Silicon-powered MacBooks in second half of 2021: Kuo

Apple MacBook

Apple will launch new redesigned Silicon-powered MacBooks in second half of 2021: Kuo

Nov 26, 2020
World Toilet Day 2020: India strengthened resolve for #Toilet4All, tweets Narendra Modi

World Toilet Day 2020: India strengthened resolve for #Toilet4All, tweets Narendra Modi

Nov 19, 2020
Moto G 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Nov 30, 2020
HP Omen 15-ek0019TX review: This plain-Jane gaming laptop may not be a looker, but it’s priced right and it does get the job done

HP Omen 15-ek0019TX review

HP Omen 15-ek0019TX review: This plain-Jane gaming laptop may not be a looker, but it’s priced right and it does get the job done

Nov 23, 2020

science

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Nov 26, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020