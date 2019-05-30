Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World's second EPR-style nuclear fusion reactor greenlit to operate in China

The next-gen reactor carried out its first reaction, becoming only second in the world to reach the milestone.

Agence France-PresseMay 30, 2019 09:45:53 IST

A next-generation EPR nuclear reactor in China has carried out its first chain reaction, French energy giant EDF announced Wednesday, becoming the second to use the much-delayed European technology to reach a milestone.

The fission reaction at the Taishan 2 reactor on Tuesday follows the Taishan 1 last year, becoming the first of its kind to advance to operational stages.

"Yesterday, the nuclear reaction was authorized and the Chinese reactor carried out a fission reaction for the first time," EDF chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday.

EDF, which helped design the European Pressurised Reactor (EPR), is a minority shareholder in the Taishan project, which is a joint venture with China's state-run CGN and regional Chinese utility Yuedian.

Worlds second EPR-style nuclear fusion reactor greenlit to operate in China

Taishan nuclear power plant. Image: NCE

The first nuclear fuel was loaded into the Taishan 2 reactor in early May in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

Levy said that Taishan 1, which in December became the first EPR to enter into commercial service, was "working very well".

The two EPR reactors at the Taishan nuclear power plant will be the most powerful in the world when fully completed and will be able to supply five million Chinese users, the companies have said.

EPR reactors — which use a pressurised water design — promise advances in safety and efficiency over conventional reactors while producing less waste.

A peek inside the Taishan nuclear power plant. Image: NCE

A peek inside the Taishan nuclear power plant. Image: NCE

But EDF has faced serious problems rolling out the technology and has managed to sell just a handful of the reactors as construction problems piled up.

EDF has been building an EPR reactor at Flamanville along the Atlantic coast of northwest France. It was originally set to go online in 2012 but the project has been plagued by technical problems and budget overruns.

Levy acknowledged that the "difficulty" of the Flamanville project had been "underestimated."

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked EDF to study the feasibility of building more next-generation EPR nuclear reactors in the country, but will wait until 2021 before deciding whether to proceed with construction.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019