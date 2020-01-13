Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World's largest radio telescope in China to being search for extraterrestrial life

The telescope is called "Sky Eye” in China and have been carved out of a mountain in Guizhou.


Asian News InternationalJan 13, 2020 11:28:23 IST

China on Saturday officially opened operations of the world’s largest radio telescope, which it will use for space research and help in the hunt for extraterrestrial life, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST, is the size of 30 football fields and has been hewed out of a mountain in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It is also known by the name “Sky Eye” in China.

Xinhua reported that the telescope had received national approval to start operations. It finished construction in 2016 and has been undergoing debugging and tests in the years since.

Worlds largest radio telescope in China to being search for extraterrestrial life

The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope in China. Image credit: Wikipedia

FAST’s Chief Engineer Jiang Peng told Xinhua that the telescope’s trial operations had so far been reliable and stable and that its sensitivity was more than 2.5 times that of the world’s second-largest telescope.

The project has also obtained some valuable scientific data over that time and is expected to help lead to some breakthroughs in areas such as low-frequency gravitational wave detection and interstellar molecules in the next three to five years, Xinhua said.

Advancing China’s space programme is a priority for Beijing, and the country has set a target to catch up with Russia and the United States and become a major space power by 2030.

Beijing plans to launch construction of its own manned space station next year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space Telescope

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captures image of 'burning cloud' Perseus Molecular Cloud

Dec 31, 2019
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captures image of 'burning cloud' Perseus Molecular Cloud
NASA loses contact with tiny exoplanet hunter ASTERIA two years since its launch

CubeSat

NASA loses contact with tiny exoplanet hunter ASTERIA two years since its launch

Jan 06, 2020
NASA's HabEx telescope proposed to seek out Earth-like exoplanets in our galaxy

space telescope

NASA's HabEx telescope proposed to seek out Earth-like exoplanets in our galaxy

Dec 30, 2019
Exoplanet hunting telescope TESS finds first Earth-size planet with habitable conditions

Exoplanets

Exoplanet hunting telescope TESS finds first Earth-size planet with habitable conditions

Jan 08, 2020
NASA/ESA celebrates Hubble telescope completing 30 years with 13 spectacular gems from space

Hubble's 30th Anniversary

NASA/ESA celebrates Hubble telescope completing 30 years with 13 spectacular gems from space

Jan 08, 2020
Hubble captures what may be the largest spiral galaxy in our local universe

Astronomy

Hubble captures what may be the largest spiral galaxy in our local universe

Jan 07, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019