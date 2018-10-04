Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
Sunil Dhavala 04 October, 2018 18:35 IST

World Space Week: A quiz to challenge your knowledge on India's space adventures

United Nations has declared that 4 October - 10 October be celebrated as the World Space Week.

Space happens to be a very intriguing part of mother nature. For centuries, mankind has been trying to unravel the many mysteries that the universe holds, but even today we know very little about the vast, empty, and cold blanket of darkness that envelops us.

supernova1280

The crab nebula. NASA

This is why the United Nations has declared that 4 - 10 October be celebrated as the World Space Week. Started back in 1999, today this event has grown into the largest public space event on Earth. Last year alone there were 3,700 events conducted in 80 countries to celebrate the excitement over future space exploration missions.

This year the theme will be “Space Unites The World” and in 2019 the theme will be “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars.

Some of the highlights of this year's Space Week include the release of mini space documentaries every day by IMAX,  advanced screening of National Geographic’s Mars 2 docu-series in the USA and lots more.

Commemorating this exciting week, tech2 has made a small quiz about India's progress through the years in the field of space exploration and rocket science.

Take the quiz and find out how much you think you know about India's space conquests.

