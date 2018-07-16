Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 16 July, 2018 20:03 IST

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Only about a fourth of all snakes are venomous, and all of them would prefer to avoid human contact.

After celebrating the World Penguin Day in April and the World Giraffe Day last month, it is now the turn of the snake. Snakes have often got a bad reputation for no fault of theirs, and have featured in several movies, apparently to scare characters (and the audience), over decades.

But this World Snake Day, conservationists attempt to change the popular perception of the fascinating reptiles, and hopefully remove people’s fears and illusions about snakes.

While it is natural for people to fear an animal that possesses a threat to their lives, these diverse creatures -- that live on every continent except Antarctica and can range from several inches to 30 feet long — deserve to be understood for what they are.

In such an effort, the Mysuru Zoo in Karnataka is celebrating World Snake Day today to educate the layperson. Through a press release, the zoo said there are over 3,000 varieties of snakes in the world, The Hindu reported. Only about a fourth of all snakes are venomous and most of the snake bite incidents occur when humans inadvertently step on or otherwise disturb the peaceful creatures, the zoo said.

Even with India's image as the land of snake charmers, the country is home to only four venomous snake species but many destructive superstitions and myths about snakes, the release said. Conservationists are hoping that the events of the day can help remove people’s fears and illusions about snakes, and help them gain recognition as a marvellous adaptable apex species.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018

Reforestation

Ivory Coast to invest heavily in replacing forests that were razed to grow cocoa

Jul 03, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Weather

Torrential rains in Japan kill 66, leave 1,000 in the western city of Kurashiki

Jul 08, 2018

Robotics

Harvard's new robotic cockroach can walk on water surface, survive underwater

Jul 10, 2018

science

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

BrahMos

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018