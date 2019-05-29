Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
World Science Festival 2019: How not to miss the action — even if you're not in New York

The Festival gathers great minds in science & the arts to open up a wide range of people to big scientific discoveries.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 14:20:15 IST

It would have been ideal if scientists had cracked the wormhole problem and figured out how people could transport themselves (and their consciousness) intact from world-to-world in seconds — or even minutes. In the meanwhile, for anyone that isn't in New York till 2 June but wants to keep up with the biggest annual science festival, we've pooled all the online resources to this year's World Science Festival and put them all in one place.

What's the World Science Festival about?

The World Science Festival is an annual festival produced by the World Science Foundation — a non-profit headquartered in New York City. The Festival gathers great minds in science & the arts to introduce a wide range of people to big scientific discoveries.

This year's Festival kicked off with a Gala and opening performance of Light Falls: Space, Time, and an Obsession of Einstein featuring some visual storytelling by physicist (and performer) Brian Greene along with a team of Broadway artists.

Almost half the programs in the World Science Festival are exclusively for paying, attending members. However, there's a rich library of talks regularly updated by WSF for their global audience. On their website, the Video section houses a comprehensive library of programs from recent Festivals to access freely, as well as other cool videos on current science to browse.

Talks from the 2019 WSF in Brisbane

Alien Contact: What Happens Next?

Rethinking the Internet: How We Lost Control and How to Take it Back

What is the Connectome? Mapping Neurons in the Brain

How Music Affects Your Brain: Notes on the Folds

Editing Our DNA with CRISPR: The Promise and Peril of Rewriting Life

You can find a few more talks from the Brisbane Festival in the playlist below.

Talks from the 2018 Festival

With the 2019 Festival currently underway in New York, we're expecting WSF to put up the most current programs a few days after the festival ends on 2nd June.

You can find the most recent talks from the Brisbane Festival in the playlist below.

Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


