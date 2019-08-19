Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World Photography Day 2019: The cameras and photographs that immortalised space travel

NASA trained the three Apollo 11 astronauts on the art of taking pictures in space.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 09:05:56 IST

When the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing passed by on 29 July this year, Rosa Furneaux a journalist at Mother Jones tweeted a thread on cameras and pictures taken in space. There's a wealth of information to be found in the thread and it's most certainly worth taking the time out to scroll through it.

Long before the Apollo 11 mission went up and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took all those iconic images on the moon, astronauts had already started taking pictures in space. Project Mercury started in 1958 with a goal of sending a single man to space and then getting him back safely (read: without blowing him up).

World Photography Day 2019: The cameras and photographs that immortalised space travel

Astronauts Walter Schirra that flew in the Project Mercury. Image credit: NASA

They succeeded because four years later, in 1962, Walter Schirra, one of the Original Seven Mercury astronauts, went to space and flew six orbits around the Earth. In all that time, he carried with him the first camera to space, his Hasselblad 500C.

The pictures from the Hasselblad were mind-blowing. This is the first time a human being, an astronaut, took an image, of the Earth from space – we've taken images from space as far back as 1946, when the US launched a camera aboard a captured German V2 rocket.

The first photograph of Earth from space, taken on 24 October 1946.Image credit: White Sands Missile range / Applied Physics laboratory

The first photograph of Earth from space, taken on 24 October 1946.Image credit: White Sands Missile range / Applied Physics laboratory

After the image from Schirra’s camera, NASA’s photo department got a boost. Hasselblad even began to specially build cameras that were made for space.

Walter Schirra with his Hasselblad. Image credit: Instagram/Hasselblad

Walter Schirra with his Hasselblad. Image credit: Instagram/Hasselblad

And they worked.

Astronauts kept going to space and taking pictures…

While they went on a spacewalk

Astronauts James A. McDivitt takes a picture during a spacewalk over New Mexico in the Gemini 4. Image credit: NASA

Astronauts James A. McDivitt takes a picture during a spacewalk over New Mexico in the Gemini 4. Image credit: NASA

Inside the spacecraft of their cockpits

Astronaut Tom Stafford in the cockpit during the Gemini mission. Image credit: NASA

Astronaut Tom Stafford in the cockpit during the Gemini mission. Image credit: NASA

Hanging out of their spacecraft

Buzz Aldrin performs an EVA during the Gemini XII mission. The Agena Target Vehicle is visible in the background. Image credit: NASA

Buzz Aldrin performs an EVA during the Gemini XII mission. The Agena Target Vehicle is visible in the background. Image credit: NASA

Of the Arabian Peninsula

The Arabian Peninsula captured by astronauts on board the Gemini 4. Image credit: NASA

The Arabian Peninsula captured by astronauts on board the Gemini 4. Image credit: NASA

Of India and Sri Lanka

The Indian subcontinent and Sri Lanka as seen form the Gemini 11. Image credit: NASA

The Indian subcontinent and Sri Lanka as seen form the Gemini 11. Image credit: NASA

One of the most iconic images ever taken is of the Earth in the background of the moon – The Earthrise

The Earth rise as seen from the Apollo 8. Image credit: NASA

The Earth rise as seen from the Apollo 8. Image credit: NASA

The Apollo missions had begun in 1961 in preparation for the first crewed landing on the moon. Along with all the other vital training given to astronauts, NASA also trained the three astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, on the art of taking pictures. There were two high-powered cameras, one silver Hasselblad Data Camera (HDC) and one black Hasselblad Electric Camera (HEC), onboard the Apollo 11.

Buzz Aldrin poses for the most famous other-world portrait of all time. Image credit: NASA

Buzz Aldrin poses for the most famous other-world portrait of all time. Image credit: NASA

According to Reuters, the three of them were encouraged to take the cameras with them on family vacations to familiarize themselves with the equipment. The HDC was attached to Armstrong and all he had to do was turn his body in the direction that he wanted to click, adjust the settings if necessary, and pull a trigger. The camera was filled with a Réseau plate, which is the reason for all the little crosses that are on his pictures. They helped the scientists calculate the distances.

Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed US flag. Image: NASA

Astronaut Edwin Aldrin stands next to the lunar module and poses for a photograph beside the deployed US flag. Image: NASA

Since Armstrong had the camera, all the images, during the two and a half hours they were on the moon, are of Aldrin. While many of the images were planned beforehand, some images were taken organically by Armstrong.

Alan Bean using the Hasselblad during the Apollo 12 missions. Image credit: NASA

Alan Bean using the Hasselblad during the Apollo 12 missions. Image credit: NASA

From all the things that could be learnt from this moon mission, the addition of personalized armbands on the spacesuits of NASA’s astronauts is most the simplistic and logical. The NASA staff could not make out the difference between the two astronauts while in their suits.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Moon Missions

NASA announces Alabama spaceflight centre as HQ for spacecraft to the Moon in 2024

Aug 17, 2019
NASA announces Alabama spaceflight centre as HQ for spacecraft to the Moon in 2024
NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Aug 11, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 2: Choosing between different astrophotography techniques, equipment

Astrophotography 101

Astrophotography Guide Part 2: Choosing between different astrophotography techniques, equipment

Aug 19, 2019
NASA successful tests propulsion engines of Orion spacecraft to be used in Artemis

orion

NASA successful tests propulsion engines of Orion spacecraft to be used in Artemis

Aug 07, 2019
SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

SpaceX

SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

Aug 05, 2019
ESA joins with NASA to help build a Mars courier service for bringing back samples from the red planet

Martian courier

ESA joins with NASA to help build a Mars courier service for bringing back samples from the red planet

Aug 14, 2019

science

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019
IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019