tech2 News Staff

Pictures speak a thousand words and clicking pictures of wildlife is no easy feat. Wildlife photography is an underrated art and skill. The patience needed to wait for the right shot, lugging around heavy camera equipment through the jungles and even putting themselves in harm's way to photograph wild animals, takes a lot of gumption and... you know.

On World Photography Day, here is a list of wildlife photographers you absolutely need to follow:

She's a photographer and filmmaker at National Geographic. Her Instagram is a curated experience of her travels in the African animal sanctuaries and the world over.

Gilardini is a Swiss photographer that is also an Ambassador for Greenpeace, Nikon, etc. Her photos show animals in action and in their natural habitats.

Paul Nicklen is the co-founder of sea Legacy and a marine life photographer. He and his partner Christine Mettimier capture the mesmerising beauty of life underwater. Nicklen's work is not limited to just the sea — he also has some stunning photographs of terrestrial wildlife.

View this post on Instagram

Today, we have an opportunity to stand up for 18 shark and ray species, including the endangered mako. If the world votes YES on adding makos to @CITES Appendix II, it could mean the difference between this shark's survival or its extinction. Mako sharks are hunted for their fins and meat, which are highly valuable on international markets. They often die as bycatch in long-line fisheries as well, and they're not alone. Humans kill 100 million sharks each year. These animals regulate the systems that ensure our ocean stays healthy and abundant. We cannot afford to lose them. Join me, @SeaLegacy, @CristinaMittermeier and @ShawnHeinrichs in #TurningTheTide for #makos. Support #CITES4Sharks; sign your name through the link in my bio; ask Canadian Ministers @jonathanwnv and @cathmckennaottcen to stand up for sharks and switch Canada's vote to “YES” -- protecting the mako and fulfilling their commitment to Canada’s role in environmental leadership. 📸: @ShawnHeinrichs With @shawnheinrichs @bluespherefoundation @vulcaninc @thewcs @sharkconservationfund @thelifeofrileynz

A post shared by Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen) on Aug 3, 2019 at 3:33pm PDT

Frans Lanting’s Instagram is an eclectic spread of bird and animal photography. His photos are postcards from his travels around the globe.

An acclaimed wildlife photographer that works extensively with NatGeo, BBC and Netflix, Kalyan Varma's focus is largely on land animals and birds. Those aesthetic animal portraits really do leave little to be desired!

View this post on Instagram

Gelada Baboon from Semien Mountains in Ethiopia. . . #ethiopia #primates #portrait #africa

A post shared by Kalyan Varma (@kalyanvarma) on Jun 7, 2019 at 11:05pm PDT

An Indian marine photographer, Umeed Mistry's photographs of marine life are simply stunning! In incredible, vivid and sharp images, he captures sea creatures you might not have seen before, both shoreside and deep sea.

All it takes is a quick scroll through Shaaz Jung’s Instagram account to see how crazy-in-love the man is with big cats! Lions, panthers, leopards, you name it — big cats are his main muse. He doesn't shy away from showing the raw side of these wild cats and their beauty in action. (Can't help but wonder how some of them were even taken...?!)

View this post on Instagram

“Listen to those ghost birds sing from the nest in their grave” . Project Panther: @natgeo @natgeowild @russ_wildlife @shannon__wild @naintarajung @symbio_studios @jfcullum . . #wildlife #wildlifephotography #panther #natgeo #nikonasia #nikonmea #earthcapture #bbcearth #love #kabini #thebisonresort #safariwithshaaz #shaazjung

A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung) on Apr 14, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

Rathika is an Indian wildlife photographer that appears to have all the feels for the avian species! Her pictures are vivid, vibrant and colourful — she's captured a diverse spread of birdlife in remarkable detail. Without a doubt, she fills a niche spot for bird lovers everywhere.

Shivang is an Indian photographer and author. Once a media and PR professional, he ditched the corporate highway to pursue his love for wildlife and photography — and boy, does it show! When he isn't on the prowl for a shot, he also trains young and amateur photographers in wildlife photography.

View this post on Instagram

Chasing the Horizons. Introducing the chapters : Toddlers - Pre Order a copy of Chasing the Horizons now to witness some tender mother cub moments - Cheetahs, Lions, Leopards and of course Tigers! Launch at the NiF Festival on Aug 2nd. @naturein_focus #newbook #newbookalert #bookstagram #instabook #wildcats #wildlifeofinstagram #bigcats #bigcatsofinstagram #lion #lionking #lioncub #naturephotography #canonindia #canon #canonphoto #eosprofessional #columbiasportswear #awesome_photographers #animals #animalsofinstagram #animalelite

A post shared by Shivang Mehta Photography (@shivang.mehta) on Jul 17, 2019 at 8:52pm PDT

If none of the others so far have caught your fancy, don't you fret. Trusty Nat Geo Wild is sure to make the cut — a curated account of some of the best wildlife images ever taken. It showcases the best of the best, so if there's one account you follow, you've found it.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.