Tuesday, January 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World leaders set for virtual climate resilience, adaptation summit hosted by Netherlands

Vulnerability of countries to rising sea levels, extreme weather and food shortages are among planned discussions at the summit.


Agence France-PresseJan 26, 2021 11:23:38 IST

World leaders are set to appear online on Monday at the first summit dedicated to making the planet more resilient to the effects of climate change. Leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to contribute by video link to the Climate Adaptation Summit, hosted by the Netherlands. The meeting, also featuring current UN chief Antonio Guterres and former head Ban Ki-moon, will produce an "adaptation action agenda" for dealing with effects such as rising sea levels, extreme weather and crop failure.

"This year 2021, will have several milestones on where and when the world leaders and world people will really show their strong commitment. We have not done much on adaptation" so far, Ban Ki-moon told reporters last week.

Former US Secretary of State and Joe Biden's newly-appointed climate envoy John Kerry will speak at the summit, as will Deputy Chinese Prime Minister Han Zheng.

Kerry has acknowledged that he will need to work to restore Washington's credibility as he seeks to build more robust global action to address the crisis.

The summit is being held almost entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country, a third of which lies below sea-level, had centuries of experience in keeping out the water and hoped to teach others.

World leaders set for virtual climate resilience, adaptation summit hosted by Netherlands

World leaders at the Climate Adaptation Summit 2021. Image Credit: CAS2021

At the summit, Boris Johnson will announce the launch of an Adaptation Action Coalition, in partnership with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations.

The new grouping "will work to turn international political commitments made through the United Nations Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience into on-the-ground support for vulnerable communities," his office said in a statement.

"It is undeniable that climate change is already upon us and is already devastating lives and economies," Johnson is expected to say.

"We must adapt to our changing climate, and we must do so now

While previous summits have focused on tackling the causes of climate change, including reducing emissions, this is the first to concentrate on dealing with its effects, say organisers.

These include reducing the vulnerability of countries to rising sea levels, extreme weather and food shortages.

Plans could include shoring up sea defences but also taking advantage of opportunities including longer growing seasons for crops, and new areas for cultivating, organisers said.

Ban Ki-moon meanwhile welcomed the fact that new US President Joe Biden had decided to have the United States rejoin the Paris climate agreement.

"It's a hugely encouraging and excellent idea.... It has many significant implications. All world leaders will be united."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

UN chief hails Joe Biden's move to rejoin Paris Agreement on climate change

Jan 21, 2021
UN chief hails Joe Biden's move to rejoin Paris Agreement on climate change
One Planet Summit: Nations hope to restart environment efforts stalled by pandemic

One Planet Summit

One Planet Summit: Nations hope to restart environment efforts stalled by pandemic

Jan 11, 2021
UN seeks $76 mn in emergency aid for Madagascar, hit by 'worst drought in a decade'

Drought in Madagascar

UN seeks $76 mn in emergency aid for Madagascar, hit by 'worst drought in a decade'

Jan 20, 2021
Climate change more than poverty, sanitation cause malnutrition in children says UN research

malnutrition

Climate change more than poverty, sanitation cause malnutrition in children says UN research

Jan 15, 2021
Over-reported climate change finances form rich nations leaving poor countries underfunded

climate change

Over-reported climate change finances form rich nations leaving poor countries underfunded

Jan 21, 2021
El Nino, La Nina vary in durations and its effects are powerful enough to alter global temperatures

weather

El Nino, La Nina vary in durations and its effects are powerful enough to alter global temperatures

Jan 11, 2021

science

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Mathematics

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Jan 25, 2021
Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Jan 22, 2021