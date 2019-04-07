Sunday, April 07, 2019Back to
World Health Day 2019: Biggest threat to oceans, wildlife today is noise pollution

Sound is an important tool that many marine organisms use to communicate, navigate, mate & find food.

tech2 News StaffApr 07, 2019 12:35:44 IST

We humans are a fairly social species. Yet, noisy neighbours can drive most of us up a wall. There are creatures without a voice — plants, insects and animals, that live in the same, noisy world we do.

And while humans may have the choice of sound-proof doors and cabins to block out loud neighbours, our voiceless fellow-Earthlings don't have the same luxury.

The theme for this year's Wildlife Day was "Life below water: for people and planet," focussed on marine life, their value in the ecosystem and the issues they are faced with today. The biggest of threats to their survival and health is noise pollution.

India has seen many instances of the disruption that noise pollution can cause animals to behave unusually.

The many different sources of sound underwater. Image credit: ClearSeas.org

Whales

More than 80 pilot whales stranded mysteriously on a Tamil Nadu beach in 2016.

Though it was unusual for us Indians, incidents like this have become increasingly common across the globe. Similar incidents took over 600 whales in New Zealand (February 2017), 150 in Western Australia (March 2018), and 140 whales again in New Zealand (November 2018).

"Huge noise like military sonar impacts whales and dolphins; it causes mass strandings that often kill over a hundred whales at a time", Dr Caitlin Kight, a behavioural ecologist from the University of Exeter, told the Weather Channel.

Apart from sonars (which supposedly give off a sound equivalent to a rocket taking off), noises from exploratory missions for oil and gas, large ships and seismic surveys are also unbearable to animals living in the ocean.

Just last month, a study was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B showing that whales exposed to naval sonar died of decompression sickness. But this is far from news. Noise pollution in the oceans has been a major factor behind recurring episodes of mass stranding since the 1960s.

Sound is an important medium for many marine organisms to communicate, navigate, mate and find food. Noisy environments aren't just a distraction, they're extremely stressful for these creatures, leading to them being injured, confused or disoriented enough to get themselves stranded on beaches with no intentions of doing so.

"No one has comprehensively studied the impact of noise pollution on wild animals in India... No efforts are taken in India to control it”, Dr Sankar Kalyanasundaram, Director of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) in Coimbatore, told the Weather Channel.

But there are small studies from Indian cities and local scenarios that have pointed to the effects of noise pollution in oceans in and around the country.

The male Song Sparrow has a titular tune in spring. During other seasons, it uses a much simpler call to communicate. image: Flickr

Birds

In the West Bengal city of Raiganj, sudden bursts of loud noise were shown to freak birds out. They flew from their nests leaving their babies unguarded and had lower life expectancies (over generations, no less).

A different study in West Bengal looked at how noise from mining and stone crushing affected birds, finding that the density and diversity of birds in these noisy areas was far lower.

Songbirds 

Dr Kight believes that many songbirds that once lived in cities have fled them or altered the frequency of their voices to still be heard by their kin.

"It is heartbreaking that many songbirds have fled from our cities as they need to find habitat where they can actually hear each other in order to find mates", Kight says.

Till recently, researchers thought that constant exposure to noise affected basic functions of life in animals —  mating, foraging and migration patterns. Recently, research has also shown that it could alter genes and DNA in these animals.

Researchers found that birds nesting in natural gas fields have symptoms similar to those in humans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Constant noise drastically skews their stress hormone levels. Image credit: Pinterest/Nathan Kleist

Tourism

In 2015, an ecotourism destination in Uttarakhand was chosen to study how a hike in tourism affects birds. While tourists clapping and yelling excitedly may sound (annoying, but) normal to us, they affect wildlife very differently. They have different sound sensitivities than we do, and we are far from fully understanding how they use sounds, and how they are affected by them.

"During Diwali, bats and birds do not come out of their roosting sites for nearly 24 hours, because of noise pollution,” Dr Kalyanasundaram hopes.

The way forward

To keep the effect of noise from human activity on animals to a minimum, noise levels in the morning hours and breeding season need to be kept to a bare minimum. Sound barriers around sensitive areas like sanctuaries and nationals parks are another important precaution. So is the development and use of low-noise machinery and strict regulatory control over activities that could affect wildlife in the future.

It's possible that if we don't, our noise may very well end up in their silence.

