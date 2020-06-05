Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World Environment Day 2020: From Save Western Ghats March to Narmada Bachao Andolan, these movements are aimed at creating awareness for nature conservation

World Environment Day aims at raising awareness and generating political momentum around growing environmental concerns.


FP TrendingJun 05, 2020 10:25:02 IST

Observed since 5 June, World Environment Day aims at raising awareness and generating political momentum around growing environmental concerns. First established in 1972 by the United Nations General Assembly, the day highlights issues such as the depletion of the ozone layer, the danger of toxic chemicals, and global warming.

India too has seen its fair share of environmental movements that aim to create awareness about nature and protect the abundant flora and fauna. From the Bishnoi movement to the Narmada Banchao Andolan, here are five environmental movements in India.

World Environment Day 2020: From Save Western Ghats March to Narmada Bachao Andolan, these movements are aimed at creating awareness for nature conservation

Trees are cut down around the Pakke Tiger Reserve in India. Image credit: Wikipedia/ Nandini Velho

Bishnoi Movement

A Hindu sect found in the Western Thar Desert and northern states of India, the Bishnois follow the principles laid down by Guru Jambeshwar. In 1730, 363 Bishnoi men, women and children sacrificed their lives trying to protect hundreds of Khejri trees that the king’s men had come to cut down to fuel the cement lime kilns for the palace. This came to be known as the Bishnoi movement.

Chipko movement

The Chipko movement was a non-violent social and ecological agitation in rural India during the 1970s. It was aimed at protecting trees and forests that were slated for government-backed logging. The movement started in the then Himalayan region of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand). The event is perhaps best known for the collective mobilisation of women who acted to preserve forests. The word chipko means to embrace, an act that the villagers did to prevent trees from getting hacked.

Silent Valley Movement

In 1976, the Kerala State Electricity Board announced plans to begin the construction of a 240 MW hydroelectric project over the Kunthipuzha river flowing through the Palakkad and Malappuram districts. This soon led to a wave of protests.

Led by the Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishad, the movement highlighted the extreme damage the project would cause by submerging 530 hectares of pristine evergreen forests of the Silent Valley that were home to innumerable flora and fauna.

This led to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi directing the state government to abandon the project in 1980. She would go on to declare the area a National Park.

Narmada Bachao Andolan

Led by Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan is perhaps the longest living non-violent movement in the world. Supported by farmers, environmentalists, and human rights activists, the movement is aimed against a number of large dam projects across river Narmada. The Narmada Bachao Andolan, with its leading spokespersons Medha Patkar and Baba Amte, received the Right Livelihood Award in 1991.

Save the Western Ghats March

The Save the Western Ghats March was a landmark event in environmental activism in India and saw active involvement of more than 150 organisations. Led by Kumar Kalanand Mani, it aimed at generating awareness among the people about ecology and related issues like denudation of forests, preservation of wildlife, natural resources etc.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

World Environment Day 2020: From better air, water quality to wild animal sightings in cities, here's how COVID-19 lockdown affected environment

Jun 04, 2020
World Environment Day 2020: From better air, water quality to wild animal sightings in cities, here's how COVID-19 lockdown affected environment
World Environment Day 2020: To prevent future pandemics, it is important to bridge the human—animal health divide

viruses in animals

World Environment Day 2020: To prevent future pandemics, it is important to bridge the human—animal health divide

Jun 05, 2020
World Environment Day 2020: Tigers are threatened by a nearly 24,000 kilometers network of planned roads across Asia

tigers

World Environment Day 2020: Tigers are threatened by a nearly 24,000 kilometers network of planned roads across Asia

Jun 05, 2020
World Environment Day 2020: Bats are not the enemy in the fight against the novel Coronavirus

bats

World Environment Day 2020: Bats are not the enemy in the fight against the novel Coronavirus

Jun 05, 2020
World Environment Day 2020: Tribal people are deeply affected with COVID-19 as forest produce worth Rs 1.2 Trillion could go to waste

tribal people

World Environment Day 2020: Tribal people are deeply affected with COVID-19 as forest produce worth Rs 1.2 Trillion could go to waste

Jun 05, 2020
World Environment Day 2020: Cleaning India’s air pollution — damned if we do, damned if we don’t?

Air Pollution

World Environment Day 2020: Cleaning India’s air pollution — damned if we do, damned if we don’t?

Jun 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020